Montana Western Lady Dawgs downed twice

The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team last week endured a second straight week of underwhelming results.

Though considering the caliber of foes and some of the unfortunate circumstances the Lady Bulldogs tried to overcome, maybe those results proved unsurprising.

Ranked sixth in the latest NAIA poll and playing on its home court in Helena, Carroll College bettered UMW, 73-64, on Thursday—two days before the no. 22 University of Providence came down to Dillon from Great Falls to fell the Western women, 76-66.

“I thought we played well enough both games to win, but we just did not make enough plays down the stretch,” commented UMW Head Coach Lindsay Woolley, after Carroll leveraged a fourth-quarter 9-2 run on Thursday and Providence rode a 6-0 surge across Saturday’s final 1:07 to doom the Lady Dawgs to defeats.

“When you’re in close games against good teams in the fourth quarter, you need good possessions. They executed theirs, and we did not.”

The setbacks reset the Lady Bulldogs overall record to 12-8 and league mark to 2-6, while elongating their losing streak to four games—the program’s lengthiest skid in five years.

“We only got to practice once last week, so we were not in great physical condition,” revealed Woolley of how a COVID outbreak in his team’s ranks undermined its cardio and ability to effectively apply its usual end-to-end, buzzer-to-buzzer defensive style that generates lots of turnovers and quick transitions into good offensive opportunities.

“We did do some good things on the offensive end when we were patient,” said Woolley, whose team got 44 points and 8 assists across the two games from its top player and halfcourt offensive threat, Brynley Fitzgerald.

Pretty much any style of play requires solid rebounding, and despite Fitzgerald contributing a baker’s dozen of rebounds, the Lady Bulldogs got outfought in the battle of the boards in both games last week, particularly the second one.

With three players recording at least 7 rebounds, Providence enjoyed a 39-25 advantage off the glass on Saturday, helping them to triple up their hosts, 18-6, in second-chance points.

“It was a combination of their big bodies and us not doing our jobs,” said Woolley of Providence’s interior dominance, highlighted by the Argos 16 offensive rebounds in the game.

“And some of those came from really poor execution on our part on the boards,” conceded Woolley, who all season has tried to emphasize the importance of working hard on rebounding to his relatively undersized team.

“We got a lot of good work from our inside players, said Providence Head Coach Bill Himmelberg after his team’s win on Saturday over Western in Straugh Gymnasium—a place, he noted, where it is usually very difficult for opponents to prevail.

“And having Emilee Maldonado handling the ball really makes things go a lot better for us late in games,” added Himmelberg of his senior point guard, who on Saturday buried all eight of her free throws— half in the fourth quarter—and then sealed the result with a steal in the final minute.

The reigning Frontier Conference Player of the Year, Maldonado gained her second consecutive Frontier Player of the Week honor on Monday for her 45 points and 10 assists in UP’s games last week against Montana Western and Montana State University-Northern (MSUN).

On Thursday, Sienna Swannack led Carroll with 24 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field, from where the Lady Saints as a team nailed 52 percent of their efforts.

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs, a good chance to bounce back with a pair of home games.

Leading the league and ranked 15th nationally, Rocky Mountain College (18-2, 7-1) and its All-American shortlister N’Dea Flye visit Dillon on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game, two days after the Lady Bulldogs take on the last team they beat, Montana State University-Northern (7- 15, 0-8), in Straugh Gymnasium at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Northern was coming off their own bout with COVID last time we played them,” recalled Woolley of his team’s 69-41 home rout of MSUN on Jan. 8.

“They are playing a lot better now and should be at full strength,” continued Woolley, who expects all his players to also be ready to go full throttle this week, except Jayden Winslow, who is still recovering from a knee injury she suffered earlier this month in a game against Rocky Mountain College.

“The good news, I guess, is with the way the league is scheduled,” observed Woolley of how the six-team Frontier Conference pits each team against one another for three games in short order, with more rematches to come in next month’s league tourney.

“So, we get to play all these teams again soon.”