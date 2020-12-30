Montana Western Dawgs host Tech tonight

Montana Western hoops fans can get another quick look today at the new look Bulldog men’s basketball team through the only means available these days to look at them in action.

Making up for a contest postponed due to pandemic precautions from its original scheduling in early December, the UMW men will welcome Montana Tech to Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon today, Wednesday, Dec. 30, for a 6 p.m. rivalry showdown.

The game will represent UMW’s Frontier Conference opener for its star-crossed and coronavirus-crossed 2020–21 season.

Tech began its Frontier campaign with an impressive 82-62 upset win over Carroll College, which was ranked no. 21 in the most recent NAIA national poll and finished runners-up at the last NAIA national tourney in 2019.

The Orediggers’ victory showcased the credentials of early Frontier Conference Player of the Year shortlister Taylor England, who notched 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a performance that gained the 6-foot-7-inch senior forward the Frontier Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award for the second time this young season.

Montana Western opened its 2020–21 campaign Dec. 2 with a win powered by a Frontier Player of the Week performance turned in by 6-foot-3-inch junior transfer Jamal Stepenson, who recorded 17 points in a 66-56 Bulldog win over Yellowstone Christian College.

That 10-point triumph over YCC still represents the only official game that the Dawgs have gotten onto the court for this season, during which pandemic precautions have already cancelled or postponed 10 of their games—including a rematch with YCC set for tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 31.

Efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that can lead to COVID-19 will keep fans from attending today’s UMW men’s game in person—and Frontier Conference basketball games for the “foreseeable future” per a decision in early December by league officials.

Today’s UMW men’s basketball game at 6 p.m. vs. Montana Tech can be viewed online, through the Bulldog athletic department’s website at umwbulldogs.com.

Both the UMW men’s and women’s basketball teams are scheduled to travel to Billings for games Monday, Jan. 4, and Tuesday, Jan. 5, against Rocky Mountain College.

See next week’s Dillon Tribune for a full accounts of today’s UMW men’s game against Montana Tech and Monday’s men’s and women’s Bulldog games at Rocky.