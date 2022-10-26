Montana Western’s Harrison sets new cross country mark

University of Montana Western runner Jonathan Harrison joined a quartet of University of Montana athletes winning weekly awards in the Frontier Conference last week that included UMW football players Jon Jund and Tanner Harrell, and Bulldog volleyball’s Kaylee Fritz.

And Harrison joined a league of his own among UMW men’s cross country competitors with his performance in Michigan last week.

Two weeks after tieing the same record at a race in Butte, Harrison broke the UMW men’s 8k record on Saturday by covering the distance in just 25:04 to win Frontier Conference’s Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honors.

The senior out of Missoula’s performance came a long way from home—at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Michigan, an event that draws thousands of runners from around the country.

His UMW teammates Luke Lutz and Brant Heiner also finished in the men’s 8k race’s top 100 in Michigan.

UMW’s Aracelli Ramirez, along with sisters Morgan and Mason Basely, finished in the top 100 of the women’s 5k at the Great Lakes Challenge while representing the Western women.

Next up for the UMW cross country men’s and women’s teams, the two biggest meets of the season.

The Bulldogs will travel to the state capital on Nov. 4 for the Frontier Conference Championships at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.

“We got some insight on course when we ran there a couple weeks ago,” recalled Zitzer of the Frontier Conference Preview meet his runners competed at on Sept. 27.

“It’s pretty hilly, definitely the toughest course we will compete on this season. The guys essentially run two 4k loops with two or three hills each loop. So, you have to be pretty smart running it,” stated Zitzer, who’s helped guide three different runners to All-American honors during his eight years coaching at UMW.

“So, we’ll go into this with a good game plan.”

After that, the Bulldogs will return to Dillon to prepare for the NAIA National Championships in Florida, set for Nov. 18.