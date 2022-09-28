Montana Tech Diggers down Western Dawgs, 33-24

Montana Tech’s football team brought the Berkeley Pit with it from Butte to Dillon on Saturday.

And then bull-rushed the Montana Western Bulldogs into its cold, dark, toxic depths.

Leveraging an oppressive defense and an offense moving the ball at ill will, the Orediggers hurled their hosts into a 23-point, first-half hole that Montana Western never quite climbed out of in Tech’s 33-24 triumph.

”What a way to start the game, the way we did, on both sides of the ball,” exclaimed Montana Tech Head Coach Kyle Samson, whose team notched four TDs and a safety while yielding just a single UMW score on its way to building a 30-7 second-quarter lead.

A backup before Saturday, Montana Tech QB Blake Thelen played a leading role in accumulating that advantage by tossing three TD passes while filling in for injured starter Jet Campbell.

“Blake did a tremendous job. To come in his first college start, to get a big rivalry win on the road,” raved Samson of the MSU transfer.

“He made some big-time throws, made some great decisions, took care of the football—as far as I know, we didn’t have a turnover all day,” noted Samson of his team keeping a clean sheet protecting the ball and its quarterback.

“Our offensive line did a tremendous job,” noted Samson of a unit that did not yield a single sack on Saturday against the Frontier Conference’s top defense and cleared the way for several clock-devouring drives that frustrated Western’s efforts to complete a comeback.

UMW did start a comeback with a 5-yard TD run by RB Colten McPhee about a half-minute before halftime, and highlighted it with a long, lofted TD pass from UMW QB Jon Jund to WR Trey Mounts, streaking down the left sideline and into the end zone.

“We’ve been in situations where we’ve been down before. We call it the Dawg mentality—we never give up. So, we came out here in the second half to just attack, attack, attack and never give up, and see where the game goes,” said Mounts of a UMW counteroffensive highlighted by his 47-yard TD catch down the left sideline “We were planning for me to run a corner route. I saw that the guy on me was actually going inside. I think they must have blown a coverage or something,” recalled Mounts of the TD toss that got his team to within 9 points with about a third of the game still to play and revived an overflow Bulldog crowd which had spent so much of the day enduring wild celebrations from the packed visitors stands across the field.

“I just stuck with the plan and ran a corner and Jon threw me wide open,” said Mounts, who still had work to do after the catch, sidestepping one wouldbe tackler and dragging another across the goal line.

“I saw that safety come up and just made a quick move and got in the end zone,” said Mounts, who returned to the Western receiving corps after nearly a month on the sidelines rehabbing a leg injury.

“I haven’t played the last three games, so I wanted to gave it my all whenever I hit the field,” said the senior whose catch keyed the Dawgs’ quickstrike, 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that reduced Tech’s advantage to 30-21. A fourth quarter UMW drive took 15 plays and about three times as much game clock while covering about the same distance netted the hosts just 3 points from a 29-yard John Mears field goal that pulled Western to within 6 points.

But Tech padded its lead with a long scoring march that relished the six minutes of clock it ate up as much as the 22-yard Ryan Lowry field goal it served for desert to put the game all but out of reach with just over a minute and a half remaining.

Jund ground out plenty of yards himself, as the defending Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year ran for 104 yards on 19 carries. But the UMW aerial attack got limited to 217 yards and a single passing TD in a game where Western needed to try to move the ball quickly to try to make up for a daunting first-half deficit.

“Our defense did a great job,” said Samson, whose Digger D kept the Dawg offense to under 100 yards progress until UMW’s TD drive just before halftime.

The win by Tech—its first in Dillon since 2010—elevated the Orediggers record to 3-1, in a tie for second place in the Frontier with Carroll College, which also notched a win over Western this season.

The loss by Montana Western— its first at home since 2018—dropped the Dawgs to 2-2 in a conference race in which they already find themselves two games in back of leagueleading College of Idaho (4-0).

“Last year, we lost to Rocky in a big game, and then we came around and started winning big games again,” recalled Mounts of his Bulldogs’ response to a 41-31 loss at Billings in October 2021.

“Then we played Rocky again in the championship game,” reflected Mounts on a late-season surge that took Western to the conference crown “It was an up-and-down season last year, but we never game up,” said Mounts of a Bulldog team that persevered through an rollercoaster league title game to win in double overtime.

“That was a team with that Dawg mentality.”

Next up for the Bulldogs, a visit on Saturday from Rocky Mountain College for UMW’s Homecoming Game on Vigilante Field.

“Come Monday, we’re focusing on Rocky and we’re just going to go to work,” asserted Mounts of the Bulldogs bounce back approach after losing to Tech.

“The older guys know we have to show good leadership and show the younger guys how we respond after a big loss like that.”

Kickoff on Saturday will take place a couple hours later than usual—at 3 p.m.