Montana NG to provide inauguration support

150 members of the Montana Army National Guard left for Washington D.C. on Saturday to join more than 21,500 other National Guard soldiers to provide support for today’s presidential inauguration. The men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and D.C. authorities through today and beyond as necessary, according to a National Guard Bureau press release.

“I’m grateful to our selfless soldiers who are answering the call of duty again today to help ensure a peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our republic,” said Gianforte in an Associated Press story.

Gianforte and Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Pete Hronek addressed the soldiers before they left Helena. The crew, which includes at least one soldier from Dillon, flew out of Helena’s Army Aviation Facility on a Montana Air National Guard C-130H aircraft.

According to the National Guard Bureau press release, the National Guard will protect members of Congress and Congressional personnel, secure the grounds and property of the U.S. Capitol, staff traffic control points, provide point/area security, provide crowd management, provide parking coordination, provide medical and logistical support, and support other missions nutually agreed upon with civilian law enforcement authorities.

The release mentioned all service members supporting the inauguration are being vetted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.