Montana HS Association officially cancels spring sports seasons
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Montana High School Association Executive Director Mark Beckman officially called the spring sports seasons last week following the release of the state’s reopening plan. The plan gave schools the option of in-person instruction starting May 7. The MHSA had previously said that if students were not back in the classroom by May 4, the seasons would be canceled.
