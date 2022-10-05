Mississippi man sentenced for assault on a minor

A Natchez, Mississippi man last week received a three-year sentence for assaulting a stepchild in Fifth Judicial District Court.

John D. Hutton, Jr., 42, will receive 287 days credited toward the Department of Corrections sentence, and must pay court fees and abide by parole conditions if released.

Hutton previously pleaded guilty to felony assault on a minor for beating the child with a two-foot-long plastic pipe that left scars. An additional charge of misdemeanor partner or family member assault was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The Dillon Tribune does not name juveniles involved in court cases.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch argued for a fiveyear DOC commitment, noting the incident was not the only one the youth told police about.

“This is (Hutton’s) first felony conviction, but not his first act of such a violent nature against a child...or this child in particular,” he said. “He hit her 40 times, it hurt for two weeks and left scars on her body. This is child abuse.” Fitch said Hutton admitted to the conduct in his presentence investigation, stating he did so because she was not doing her assigned chores and lying.

The victim did not want to make a statement on the impact of the abuse, Victim/Witness Assistant Kayla Patrick told the court. Patrick said she attempted to work with the girl and tried to contact her several times by phone and email.

Hutton attempted to make a statement, but told the court he did not know what to say.

“This is not a one-off. This was not a point when he over disciplined one time, he did this over and over with this child,” Fitch said. “Children can be very upsetting...but this treatment of them is not O.K.”

Defense attorney Brian Lebsock asked for a suspended sentence, arguing sitting in a cell is “not what Mr. Hutton needs.”

“He’s not been a lifelong criminal. He made significant mistakes when it came to helping raise this child. If he was put back in the home with conditions and not allowed to see the child, I think that should suffice in large part to address any concerns,” he said.

Hutton is sorry and knows he needs to address his mental health needs related to his service in Iraq, something he had been neglecting, Lebsock added. Hutton intends to return to his hometown and live with his mother to care for her, and utilize the veterans services available in that area. His extended family members are also there and willing to provide that needed support. Hutton also expects he will not be allowed to have contact with the victim.

Judge Luke Berger split the difference, issuing a three-year sentence and leaving the DOC’s parole board to determine Hutton’s next step forward.

“This is a serious offense. I’m not 100% sure if it is mental health-driven or frustration. That doesn’t excuse it either way, and I don’t know what to tell him,” Berger said. “I don’t know enough about Mr. Hutton that giving him a fully suspended sentence is putting him on life in the installment plan.

“I think you deserve punishment for what happened here,” he added.