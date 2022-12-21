Missing man’s vehicle found, search continues

The vehicle of a man reported missing was found in the Melrose area last week, but the search for the missing man continues.

Michael Fontz, 37, was reported missing to the Dillon Police Department Dec. 12, police said. His vehicle, a 2006 Gray Toyota 4Runner, was spotted in the Melrose area Dec. 14, a press release from Assistant Police Chief Joel Stewart stated. Beaverhead County Search and Rescue continues to look for Fontz. The police appreciate the community interest and the tips coming in, Stewart added. Information and tips can be reported by calling the DPD at 406-683-3701.