Miller retains Superintendent of Schools seat

Incumbent Republican Robert "Mike" Miller kept his County Superintendent of Schools slot in Tuesday's primary election, according to unofficial vote totals.

Miller received 1,136 votes, or 56%, to challenger Michelle Nelon's 897 (44%) among county residents. Miller was appointed to the seat following the retirement of former Superintendent of Schools Linda Marsh. No Democrats filed for the race, leaving Miller unopposed in the November election.

In the Montana District 72 State Representative race, Incumbent Republican Tom Welch received 2,150 votes, and his Democratic challenger Holt Gibson received 460. They will have a rematch in November, as no other candidates from either party filed for the race.

Uncontested Beaverhead County offices include Republican County Commissioner Mike McGinley, Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds, Treasurer Cathy Hucke, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch, Coroner Charles Coble and Public Administrator Paul Pilgrim; and non-partisan Justice of the Peace Randi R. Braddock.

Three candidates will vie for the Beaverhead County Sheriff slot, with the retirement of current Sheriff Paul Craft. Republican David W. Wendt of Lima, Libertarian Jack T. Nicholas and Independent Chris Brozell will be on the ballot in November.

Partial results statewide Wednesday morning put Ryan K. Zinke (32,752 votes, 41%) and Al "Doc" Olszewski (31,688 votes, 40%) neck-and-neck for the Republican nomination for the new House seat for U.S. Representative District 1. In Beaverhead County, Olszewski beat out Zinke 983-848. On the Democratic side, Monica Tranel leads with 34,853 and 65% of the vote against candidates Cora Neumann (27%) and Tom Winter (8%). In Beaverhead County, Tranel received 300 votes, or 63% of that vote.

For U.S. Representative District 2, Incumbent Matt Rosendale was in the lead for the Republican nomination, with 67,520 votes (75%). Other Republican challengers include Kyle Austin (12%), James Boyette and Charles A. Walkingchild (both 6% of the vote). On the Democratic ballot, Penny Ronning was in the lead with 20,017 votes, or 58%, against Mark Sweeney (22%) and Skylar Williams (18%). Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin was ahead as well, with 858 votes (43%), compared to candidates Samuel Thomas (25%) and Roger Roots (24%).

For State Supreme Court Justice, incumbent Jim Rice led for his current seat at 76% over challenger Bill d'Alton (24%) of the vote, with 426 of 663 precincts reported in. In Beaverhead County, Rice received 1,852 votes to D'Alton's 430.

Incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson was ahead with 48% of the vote. Current Public Service Commissioner and challenger James Brown was in second place at 36%, and Michael F. McMahon received 15% of that vote. In Beaverhead County, Brown received the most votes in that race with 1,287 compared to 866 for Gustafson.

Visit https://electionresults.mt.gov/ to view all the vote tallies in the primary election.