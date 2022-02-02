A Metro-spective on Mike Klakken’s eight years as mayor of the City of Dillon

Less than two months after his great electoral triumph, the future looked dim and brief for the political life of City of Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken in early 2014.

Despite having won the top job in City Hall in the November 2013 municipal election by upsetting three-term incumbent Marty Malesich by 10 points, Klakken found himself in a tough spot when he took over as mayor in January 2014.

Surrounded by rivals in his own administration left over from the previous administration and facing a city council almost united in opposition to him, Klakken got prevented from exercising some of the basics of governing when he first took office.

“We have a new mayor and I think he’s on a learning curve right now,” said Councilperson Swede Troedsson heading into Klakken’s first council meeting as mayor that January.

“I think he has to accept that under our charter, our council has the power. He can do very little without consent of council,” warned Troedsson.

At that first city council meeting of 2014, Troedsson and a majority of the other seven city council members didn’t let Klakken do much, refusing to consent to Klakken’s appointments for a new city attorney and city treasurer, insisting that the new mayor retain the people Malesich had appointed to those key positions.

The city council even denied that Klakken should draw a salary or get paid benefits as mayor—and that he pay thousands of dollars out of his own pocket for a legal opinion from a local lawyer hired to try to resolve the standoff.

“It seemed like they were trying to get me to quit just as I got started,” recalled Klakken to the Dillon Tribune last month, shortly before he left office after two terms and eight years in the top job in City Hall.

But facing personal financial hardship, hostility from members of his own inner circle, an obstinate council and long odds, the new mayor did not quit.

“I don’t like quitting unless there is no way around it,” said Klakken.

Instead, in his own, sometimes subtle, sometimes disarming, sometimes prickly, sometimes roundabout, sometimes bold and confrontational way, Klakken turned into a political Kraken.

Rising up from a sea of turmoil threatening to swamp him and city government, Klakken the Kraken ultimately outmaneuvered and vanquished his political foes—and became the unquestioned leader of local government.

And ended up pretty much doing what he promised he’d do as mayor.

But first, he had to overcome those who denied that his winning election as mayor afforded him the ability to do much at all.

That included “his own people”—those holding key positions in his administration. The city council in January 2014 rebuffed Klakken’s attempt to install Neal Straus as city treasurer and Jim Dolan as city attorney.

A majority of councilpersons openly told the mayor they insisted that Malesich allies City Attorney Duke Gilbert and City Treasurer Ty Cobb should remain in their positions.

Klakken jousted with Troedsson and others at city meetings over interpretations of the city charter and bylaws outlining whether the mayor held the power to put new people into those positions.

But no consensus got reached.

Then, at the council’s first meeting in February, Klakken went on the offensive. He announced that he’d fired Gilbert for “insubordination.” A stunned council then consented to Klakken’s appointment of Dolan as new city attorney.

Problems remained in city government, serious problems that inspired people to pack City Council Chambers for meetings of the city council and even for midday meetings of some of its committees.

But the ultimate resolution to the power struggle came about, in large part, due to some other legal bills incurred by the city through Gilbert’s work and a legal misstep in lockstep by seven of eight council members.

“I suppose I kind of got lucky there or I don’t think I would have made it,” said Klakken, who benefited in the battle from a recall launched over a letter written by Gilbert in early February and circulated amongst seven council members, who endorsed it with their signatures before sending the letters to a pair of district judges. The letters urged the judges to not let

The letters urged the judges to not let Klakken derail a pair of legal cases against two former city officials over payment for the installation of water meters in their homes.

From that unlikely seed grew a thicket of legal entanglements concerning open meeting law that ultimately snared a majority of the council.

Though it would be another year of living contentiously in city government before the controversies cleared.

