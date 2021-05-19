Mental health struggles haunt domestic violence victims

Editor’s Note: This is the third in a four-part series focusing on mental health.

Roughly a quarter of women and 10% of men faced domestic violence of some type in their lifetimes nationally, yet shame, stigma and fear often prevents victims from reporting such crimes and seeking help.

Most women who seek mental health treatment report some type of domestic violence in their lifetimes, Community Support Center (CSC) Lead Victim Advocate Sherry Paddie said, showing a strong link between domestic violence and mental health issues.

“According to the CDC, 17% of depression in women is related to domestic violence. One study done by the CDC noted 40.9% of women experience some form of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) from domestic violence,” she said. “Those are the top two mental health issues faced as a result.”

Domestic violence is defined as repeated exertion of oppression over another human being within your household. That can be parents, step-parents, siblings or cousins. Intimate partner violence is that which is between spouses or partners. Some forms of domestic violence include physical and sexual violence, coersion, threats, emotional abuse, intimidation, isolation and economic abuse.

“Domestic violence is repetitive – it’s not usually just a one-time thing,” Paddie added. “People who are constantly put down in that way will internalize it, and over time – especially if it is interpersonal violence with a spouse or partner – you start to believe those things. That leads to depression, anxiety, PTSD. Depression is huge. You start to believe you are a horrible person, that you are no good, that you are stupid. That leads to depression, suicide, or directing it at others.”

Victimization by intimate partners increases the risk for depression by three times, and increases the chance for suicide attempts by four times; and increases risk for substance abuse by six times, she said.

The impacts of such violence are both physical and mental, and often chronic. Health-related issues include conditions affect the heart, digestive, reproductive, muscles, bones, and nervous systems. Survivors can experience mental health issues – depression, PTSD and anxiety – and many turn to substances (alcohol, drugs, and other behaviors) to cope, according to the CDC.

In Beaverhead County, the majority of reported domestic crimes are Partner or Family Member Assaults (PFMA). From 2015-19 (the most recent data available from the Montana Board of Crime Control), 135 PFMAs were reported countywide, ranging from 19 to 33 total reported per year. Of more serious sexual crimes (rape, sexual assault), 28 reports were made over that period, in a range of four to eight reports a year. The majority of victims reporting these types of crimes are women. These figures are from crimes reported to law enforcement; experts believe the actual number is far higher.

The non-profit CSC works with all victims of domestic violence, providing support for victims to regain control over their lives. In addition to mental and medical health treatment, the center houses an emergency shelter, and partners with legal counsel to provide attorney services free of charge.

“One of the pillars in our mission – and probably the most important one – is empowerment. That means giving the client, the survivor, their agency back, their control,” Paddie said. “We’re not here to push them to do anything. They could come in here and just sit there and leave if they want. This is meant to be a safe place.”

That ongoing trauma can impact the individual throughout their lives, affecting how they treat others.

“It’s not something that goes away. You don’t forget those things,” she said. “You might still have nightmares. It can affect the way you parent, or your other relationships.”

Getting individuals to seek any kind of help after domestic violence can be difficult. Survivors often fear reporting any crimes, whether because they fear retaliation or do not trust local law enforcement.

In a small town, perhaps the abuser is friends with local police officers, making the victim reluctant to come forward.

“One of the biggest things is that survivors think they are on their own, and intimate partner violence plays into that,” Paddie said. “Because of those intrusive thoughts – the PTSD, the depression – a person finds it difficult to sometimes just get up and make coffee. That loss of agency infiltrates every part of their life.”

The goal is to help victims, but also to reduce some of the stigma associated with seeking that help. That involves working with faith leaders, school officials and law enforcement, to ensure they know where to direct victims in need. Another is making sure that information is widely available locally. But the main focus is to inform people how common domestic violence is, and that it is OK to seek help.

“We want to let people know that it’s not just women who are victims, though they can be a big one. Especially in male-dominant cultures, (violence) might be father and son. It can be a way people have behaved for generations and they don’t realize it’s hurtful,” she said. “It’s not a judgement – it’s reality.”

The final part of this series will highlight local mental health resources and the ongoing challenge to maintain them.