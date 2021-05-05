Mental health, overall healthcare access high priority in county

Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a four-part series focusing on mental health.

Over the past 30 years, Montana is consistently in the top five states for suicide rates in the nation – and Beaverhead County is one of the highest in the state in suicide-related deaths. Montana’s high altitude, social isolation, lack of behavioral health services and the stigma over asking for help are big reasons why it maintains that spot.

Health care professionals are acutely aware of the issue, with Montanans’ pride in self-reliance making it hard to break down barriers and assist people struggling to get help they need.

“In Montana as a whole, people will put off medical care until it’s absolutely necessary, same with dental care. I think mental health is an even lower priority for a lot of folks. Unless they really don’t know what to do and they’re at the end of their rope, they won’t seek help,” Barrett Hospital and Healthcare Licensed Clinical Social Worker Amy Wellborn said.

An estimated 164,000 adults in the state have a mental health condition, though only four in 10 people received treatment for it, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Mental health conditions range from anxiety and depression to post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia. While some of the more severe mental health conditions require medication to treat, many can be helped by regular visits to a therapist.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, when health care providers and organizations work to reduce the stig ma surrounding mental health, educate the public and advocate policies that support those with mental health needs.

“Montana really has a stigma against mental health,” Barrett Hospital and Healthcare Clinic Operations Director Tom Schumacher said. “You go out on the east coast, and talking about therapists is a thing. It’s that whole tough guy, tough gal persona here in Montana.”

Beaverhead County’s residents rank behavior and mental health, along with access to health care in general, as high priorities in the community. Barrett Hospital’s 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment made that abundantly clear.

“Over the last couple of surveys, mental health just continues to surface to the top or toward the top,” Schumacher said.

The survey, conducted periodically statewide with the assistance of Montana State University, randomly selects community members to provide input on what they think are the biggest needs in the community. The hospital’s top two priorities from this past survey are to improve access to healthcare overall, and to mental and behavioral health services.

The coronavirus pandemic helped jumpstart that effort, as people unable to get out turned to telehealth options for care, and realized the isolation was taking a toll on their mental wellbeing.

“You’ve always got to find a silver lining, and for the pandemic, one of them is telehealth,” Schumacher said. “It’s such a benefit for some of those patients who don’t need to come to the clinic, or drive in from Wise River just to see a doctor for one little thing.

“Oftentimes you get the same quality of care – it’s never going to replace a face-to-face, handson visit. But there are plenty of ways to do quality care through telehealth,” he added.

Telehealth – or having a doctor’s visit remotely – has been a priority for Barrett Hospital for a while, but the pandemic really pushed that into focus. Schumacher said the clinic got telehealth up and running in a couple of weeks, and the response to the feature has been encouraging. The clinic’s counseling services are available through this method.

Telehealth extends to the emergency room, where many people who are in crisis go. It has sped up the time the Crisis Response Team out of Butte can talk with a person and determine how best to help them. Having extra options for access may not be enough to encourage a person to discuss their stresses and struggles. To bridge that gap, doctors and healthcare providers are integrating discussions beyond the physical into visits.

“Mental health is health,” Schumacher said. “Now we’re becoming more deliberate in checking on mental health. So when you see your doctor, whatever you’re seeing your doctor for, now there’s more emphasis to talk about mental health.”

Integrating physical and mental care is a nationwide trend in health care, and Barrett Hospital received a grant to do so in its operations.

If a physician feels the patient should speak to a mental health professional, they are now encouraged to provide a “warm hand-off” to its counseling staff.

“(The physician) says, ‘I think it would be good for you to talk to someone about that today.’ Because the second they walk out that door, will they pick up the phone and call us? Chances are they won’t,” Schumacher said.

“It doesn’t always work with people’s schedules, but when it works, it can be really lovely if somebody’s in crisis, or if they are reluctant to see a counselor,” Wellborn added.

Awareness is another piece of the puzzle. There are a number of counselors in Beaverhead County, but that information is not so easily found. Schumacher said they hope to compile information about where to send patients in the community for these services, and ensure their own staff have ready access to it.

The Community Support Center in Dillon keeps a list of behavioral health resources in Beaverhead and Madison counties on its website (www. cscofswmt.org/dillon-area-resources.html). The list is updated monthly.

Those in crisis or looking for help can call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text MT to 741 741.

The next part of this series will highlight some of the initiatives in the community to raise awareness and address mental health struggles.

Suicide a national, statewide and local concern

Suicide is the number-one cause of injury-related death in the United States, passing car accidents (based on the 2019 National Vital Statistics Report). There has been a 30% increase in the number of suicides in the nation since 1998. It is the second leading cause of death among young Americans (age 15-24), with most of those suicide attempts precipitated by interpersonal conflicts.

For all age groups, Montana has ranked in the top five for suicide rates in the nation in the past 30 years. Firearms, suffocation and poisoning are the most common means of suicide in Montana. The state’s youth suicide rate (ages 11-17) is more than double the national rate for the same age group.

Montana has a number of factors that contribute to its high suicide rate – altitude, social isolation, lack of behavioral health services and the stigma associated with seeking mental health help all contribute.

