Mental health a factor among domestic violence aggressors

Mental health struggles are common among domestic violence survivors, but they also may play a part in those who perpetrate such crimes.

Two of the top things that can happen in a person’s life to create mental health issues can be experiencing violence (such as abuse and neglect) as a child, or witnessing violence in the home as a child, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are linked to chronic health problems, mental illness and substance use problems in adulthood.

About 61% of adults surveyed across 25 states reported experiencing at least one type of ACE, and nearly one in six reported experiencing four or more types of ACEs. And while not everyone faces mental health struggles following those experiences, they can increase the likelihood for them and for substance abuse.

“When you talk about interpersonal violence – which is usually defined as violence by men to women, which is most common – from everything I’ve seen, women who experienced it in their home, tend to get in a relationship that has some sort of interpersonal violence. Men who experience it have a higher tendency to be the perpetrator of the violence,” Beaverhead County Victim/ Witness Assistant Kayla Patrick said. “The adverse childhood experiences, say it’s a lot of toxic stress you’re dealing with...that actually alters your brain, so we see a lot of depression, PTSD, anxiety.

“While mental health may not be an excuse for the violence, it can be a cause,” she added. “You can’t excuse domestic violence or aggressive behavior because of it.”

Community Support Center Lead Victim Advocate Sherry Paddie agreed: “In domestic violence and sexual assault, there is some need for control, without a doubt. In my opinion...I would say a person who needs that sort of control, or shows that sort of aggression, has got some things they need to work out.”

It is possible to teach people of all ages “resilience,” or ways to break the cycle of violence going forward. Yet that often involves resources that are more sparse in rural or economically-strained communities. Montana law requires a counseling and substance abuse assessment in domestic violence-related sentences, for example, but the places for people to get those assessments may be at minimum an hour’s drive away.

“There’s a lot of barriers we run into,” Patrick said. “Say it’s a first-time PFMA (Partner or Family Member Assault). They are required to do all this work – which could absolutely be a huge benefit to them if they could get it – and address all these potential childhood issues they have, and their own mental health issues they may have. But if it’s not available, how are they going to complete this sentence and help themselves?”

Beyond court-ordered counseling, there remains a stigma in seeking mental health help in the first place. Patrick, however, thinks that is slowly changing.

“I think it really depends on generations. If one generation says therapy is a quack, and mental health isn’t real, they are passing that down,” she said. “Or they’ve done their research and said, ‘no, I’m going to break this cycle. Mental health matters, people can get the help they need, and therapy is beneficial.’

“I think newer generations are definitely more accepting, and I think people are more willing to educate themselves and have more access to research and data. Awareness has some effect,” Patrick added.