Men plead not guilty to separate theft charges

Two men, formerly of Dillon, pleaded not guilty to theft charges in Fifth Judicial District Court Jan. 6.

Gregory Steven Ballard of Satellite Beach, Florida, is charged with felony theft. He is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash from the safe at the Family Dollar store in Dillon, where he was a manager, charging documents stated. The thefts allegedly occurred in September and October 2021.

Ballard pleaded not guilty to the charge and is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. Felony theft is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.

Derek Lee Gore of West Yellowstone is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft. He is accused of breaking into Frontline Ag in Dillon and taking an unmarked pickup, tools and other items from the facility.

Gore pleaded not guilty and is out of jail on a $30,000 bond. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the burglary charge, and up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine on the theft charge.