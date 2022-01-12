Men plead not guilty to separate sex charges

Two men pleaded not guilty to charges alleging sexual crimes in Fifth Judicial District Court Jan. 4.

Cody Joshua Rembert of Butte is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault, two counts of felony attempted sexual assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint. He is accused of alleged sexual contact and attempted sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl at a Wise River home in September 2021.

Rembert pleaded not guilty to all charges and is out of jail on $50,000 bond. Felony sexual assault and attempted sexual assault are punishable by up to 100 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000.

Separately, Joseph Dean Pauley of Spring Creek, Nevada, is charged with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault. The charges stem from alleged sexual conduct Pauley had with two different girls approximately five years ago, at a gathering in Beaverhead County. The girls were either 14 or 15 at the time, and he would have been 18 or 19, according to charging documents.

Pauley pleaded not guilty to all charges and is out of jail on bond. Felony sexual intercourse without consent is punishable by up to 100 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine.