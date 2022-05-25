Memorial Day events incoming, sans parade

There will be more solemn and less celebration to this year’s Memorial Day activities, as the water line construction around town led to the postponement of the annual parade.Preparation for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony begins at the Mountain View Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27. American Legion Post 20 will place flags on veterans’ gravesites around the cemetery.The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. This year’s guest speaker at the event will be Tom Straugh. There will be a Memorial Prayer, a wreath placement event, a 21-gun salute, the raising of the American Flag, and ...