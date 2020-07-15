Mechanical bull riding event coming next week

These unique times could offer a unique competitive opportunity next week in Dillon.

“This is a chance for anybody—I don’t care I you’re a lawyer or a farm worker—this is a chance for you to come down and have a shot at winning a world championship,” said George Chicha of the Mechanical Bull Riders World Championship (MBRWC) event set for July 24–25 in Dillon.

Set up as one of three qualifiers in the region for the second annual world championship final that was to be held later this year in Las Vegas, the Dillon event currently finds itself alone on the MBRWC schedule.

“We put together a series of three qualifying events--one in Oregon, one in Washington and one in Dillon, Montana,” explained Chicha of the original format for the 2020 MBRWC.

“The ones in Oregon and Washington got cancelled due to COVID-19,” said Chicha, who pointed out that the finals set for Las Vegas have been postponed due concerns over the coronavirus.

“So, we have one qualifying event left to put on—the one in Dillon,” said Chicha of the event set for the old Shopko property downtown off East Helena Street.

And so, those who participate in the only qualifier will automatically qualify for the final, according to Chicha, who is working on a reset for finals.

“You don’t’ have to live on a ranch or own a horse to do this. Age doesn’t have a lot to do with it. Your background doesn’t have a lot to do with it. Whether you’re male or female doesn’t have a lot to do with it,” said Chicha, pointing out that a 33-yearold woman named Laura Moore won the inaugural MBRWC in 2019 and pocked thousands of dollars in prize money.

“Everyone competes in one class and it is open to the world. So you can take a shot at this thing,” said Chicha, who does advise that competitors need to possess a basic level of fitness to contend.

“You have to be physically fit to do this,” said Chicha, noting that waivers releasing the event from liability need to be signed by participants, though the 73-year-old veteran cowboy contends that mechanical bull riding is a lot safer than riding a live bull.

“And to do this, you probably need to have some competitive juices in you.”

Practice runs are scheduled to start July 24 at 1 p.m., with competition July 25 at 5 p.m.