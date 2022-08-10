McRae, Willett win BGC club championships

A smaller than usual field took to the fairways and greens over the weekend at Beaverhead Golf Course to battle in the annual club championship. After 36 holes, Zach McRae posted his second title in three years with a 10-stroke margin over the next best, and Ashley Willett posted a 38 stroke win over the runner-up on the women’s side.

McRae opened the tournament with the only sub-par round of the entire field at 71 on the par-72 layout, giving him a six-stroke overnight lead on Steve DiGiovanna. McRae posted a 74 on Sunday, the second best round of the entire tournament, to clinch the title with the one-over-par 145.

DiGiovanna closed to three strokes early Sunday when McRae had his only blow up hole of the tourney. He carded a triple bogey on #4, a par-4.

“You just try to avoid the explosions and for two days I played pretty well,” said McRae after the tourney. He recapped his only bad hole of the weekend. “On #4 today, I hit the tree to the right and it kicked left, short of the ditch. I hit a really nice 4-iron, it hit the top of a tree and fell right down, and then I hit not a terrible shot but it went right in the bunker.”

McRae rebounded with a birdie on #5 and settled down to avoid trouble and play steady to claim the win. Lindsay Woolley made a mini-run with birdies on 5, 6 and 7 but could not overcome the steady play of the favorite coming into the championship.

McRae finished both days better than he started. He was a combined 4-over on the front nine and 3-under on the back side.

“It is just reaffirming that golf is really hard,” said the champion. “You wake up Saturday morning and you’re nervous. It is just a feeling that you chase and it is why you coach, it is why we play tournament golf, because it doesn’t matter how old you are on the first tee box or over the first putt, you’re just nervous. It is certainly fun to play with those nerves.”

“Really, at no point did I feel comfortable in the tournament. I just played relatively consistent golf for two days.”

McRae saved his highest praise for the condition of the course and the work of the grounds crew.

“I think first and foremost, (Superintendent) Jimmy Plutt and Chance setting that course up, it was so much fun,” said McRae. “The greens were incredible and you just don’t get a lot of opportunities to play a tremendous course. It was just a ton of fun to play a first-class course, so kudos to them.”

A men’s tourney trend continued of the returning champion failing to defend his title. Eddie Kavran was the last BGC repeat champion on the men’s side, winning his ninth straight title in 2000.

Woolley won his third title a year ago (2021, 2019, 2016), but tied for second over the weekend with former champion Greg Fitzgerald (2013), at 155. DiGiovanna, the 2012 champion, finished fourth at 256 and rounded out the elite final group. DiGiovanna, 68, claimed the BGC Senior title with his effort.

On the women’s side, Willett claimed her 15th BGC title with an 84-79–163. Diane Johnson finished second at 201 and earned the BGC Women’s Senior Championship with the score.

The women’s tourney missed the drama of competition between Willett and Ellie Stanisich, a 5-time BGC champion and the defending winner, who chose not to play this year.

“I missed not playing against her,” said Willett of the competition. “I wish she had played and I wish more women would play.”

The women’s field went five deep, while there were 35 men in the field. According to BGC Professional and tournament director Justin Roberts, the field was half the number of players than his previous four years at the helm.

“I’m assuming it was just that time of the year and people were ready to do other things, or the weather wasn’t great earlier in the summer so maybe they’re out camping, fishing or what not,” explained Roberts. “The only thing I’ve heard is people wanted to do other things. It was disappointing to not have very many players in it, but it was awesome.”

For Willett, the lack of competition allowed her to compete against men on both days.

“And I always compete against the course record because that is what I want,” said the 15-time champion. “I just can’t get it. I’ll get it one of these years.”

Ellie Stanisich currently owns the course record with a 9-hole total of 72, a round of par at the Beaverhead.

The men’s field was split into four flights to create tournaments within the tourney. Each fight, divided by handicap, competed for honor and prizes. Jim Plutt won the second flight, Craig Grayer won the third flight and unofficial title as the BGC Left-handed Champion, and Bob Parker won the fourth flight.

The social highlight on Saturday is the derby held after the first round, when twoperson teams are formed from those that enter and the best golfers are paired with the lower-ranked golfers. 14 teams competed with teams eliminated at each hole until a champion is determined at #9. The duo of Greg Fitzgerald and Terry Williams won a chip-off on the final hole over Bob Parker and Mike Larsen for the title. The Parker/Larsen team won a chipoff on #8 over Craig Grayer and Andrew Zier to continue on while Grayer/Zier finished third. Grayer/Zier won a chipoff on #7 to continue to #8 off the most controversial ruling of the weekend.

Beaverhead Golf Course Club Championship, Aug. 6-7 Men’s champion - Zach McRae

Women’s champion – Ashley Willett

Men’s Senior Champion –

Steve DiGiovanna

Women’s Senior Champion – Diane Johnson

Junior Champion – Ray Morrison

First Flight 1. Zach McRae.................. 71-74 – 145 2T. Greg Fitzgerald........... 80-75 – 155 2T. Lindsay Woolley......... 79-76 – 155 4. Steve DiGiovanna......... 77-79 – 156 5. Phil Willett.................... 85-80 – 165 6. Tony Blume.................. 88-89 – 177 7. Lee Pelletier.................. 89-89 – 178 8. Lonny Rand.................. 88-95 – 183

Second Flight

1. Jim Plutt........................ 83-79 – 162 2. Mike Larsen.................. 82-82 – 164 3T. Chas Lansing.............. 78-91 – 169 3T. George Johnson.......... 83-86 – 169 5. Ralph Hamler................ 91-81 – 172 6. Brett Nordahl................ 89-87 – 176 7. Andrew Zier.................. 87-90 – 177 8. Chance Plutt.................. 87-95 – 182 9. Todd Nordahl................ 96-92 – 188

Third Flight

1. Craig Grayer................. 87-84 – 171 2. Bill Stockman............... 87-85 – 172 3. Tedd Stanisich............... 87-87 – 174 4. Dennis Schurg............... 87-88 – 175 5T. Ray Morrison.............. 88-90 – 178 5T. Zach McDougal.......... 94-84 – 178 7. Parker Puyear................ 85-94 – 179 8. Bill Pawley................... 91-93 – 184 9. Mike Descalchuk.......... 99-90 – 189

Fourth Flight

1. Bob Parker.................... 89-93 – 182 2. Tyler Lagunas............... 95-95 – 190 3. Kenny Morrison............ 94-97 – 191 4. Jim Schuler................... 97-96 – 193 5. Jim Eisenzimer............. 102-99 –201 6. Brad Bess.................. 103-103 – 206 7. Bill Mular.................. 115-101 –216 8. Tom Williams............ 114-104 – 218 9. J.P. Plutt.....................119-118 – 237

Women

1. Ashley Willett............... 84-79 – 163 2. Diane Johnson............. 107-94 – 201 3. Andrea Schurg.......... 104-113 – 217 4. Tracy Roberts............. 107-123 –230 5. Terry Williams.......... 126-121 – 247

Derby (14, two-person teams) – 1. Greg Fitzgerald/Terri Williams. 2. Mike Larsen/Bob Parker. 3. Craig Grayer/ Andrew Zier.