Mayor can now pull City of Dillon from city-county board

In what often seemed like the early phases of a divorce trial, the Dillon City Council on Wednesday considered the City of Dillon’s relationship with the Beaverhead County-City Health Board and conflicting views on the ongoing pandemic that has strained that union.

And then council voted, 5-3, to vest the power in Mayor Mike Klakken to dissolve the nearly-20-year union between the city and the board—a few minutes after voting by the same tally to not symbolically renew the vows to the marriage.

Klakken said he would decide whether to push ahead with the divorce after attending the Beaverhead County-City Health Board’s next meeting, set for Monday, Nov. 23.

