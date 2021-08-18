Matt Allen is Getting the Edge in tree care

The City of Dillon has been forced for years to look outside town for the certified arborist that law requires the city to hire for numerous city tree projects.

Not anymore. And local private property owners can also benefit from the credentials and experience of certified arborist Matt Allen, who recently started Edge Tree Care in Dillon.

“I always wanted to start my own company, and my wife is from Twin Bridges and we wanted to move closer to her family,” said Allen of the young couple’s transfer of their lives to southwest Montana from southeast Idaho to open Edge Tree Care in Dillon last spring.

“I’d been working in Dillon on the weekends. So, we decided this year to go full time up here,” said Allen, who found his life’s calling while working with a tree company that his older brother served as head arborist for in Idaho Falls.

“I fell in love working on trees,” said Allen of his realization during his years of employment with Advantage Tree Care in Idaho Falls while attending college.

The knowledge and experience he gained during that time helped Allen conquer the rigorous, 350-question test one needs to pass to gain certification from the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA).

During that time, Allen also earned a degree in business finance from BYU-Idaho that helped him do what it took to start Edge Tree Care in Dillon.

And his time in Dillon has made him realize he loved living and working here.

“We definitely say to ourselves a lot, ‘this is why we live here,’” said Allen of moments inspired by things like laying out on the lawn, watching a meteor shower.

“We love living in a small town, and so Dillon is a place we really enjoy. We like to take the time to enjoy the scenery and beauty,” said the small-town native who takes time to add beauty to people’s properties through his work with Edge Tree Care.

“I guess I just get great satisfaction making ugly trees look beautiful. You start the day and people have a problem with a tree—that is why they call you. They want their tree to be doing better and looking better, Making that happen for them gives me a great sense of satisfaction,” said Allen who can accomplish that by trimming overgrown trees, helping tree owners identify and overcome diseases like fire blight or problems related to poor maintenance.

“Trees are like people, in that when they are young, they bounce back pretty well,” said Allen. “But as trees get bigger and older, you have to watch for different diseases. There are a lot of signs that something is not going very well with your tree.”

Through consultations, Allen can help property owners identify those problems and come up with a plan to overcome them—and demonstrate how to keep them from coming back.

“I can do consultations, teach you how to prune, especially on fruit trees. I just charge by the hour. Fruit trees if done right can change your harvest so your apples are bigger and juicier, but if you prune them one year and not the next, they can become awful. They need to be pruned aggressively, every year, or your tree could go crazy on you,” asserted Allen, who suggests a less aggressive approach on many other trees.

“I’ll come out and do a consultation pruning and show them how it’s done, so people can do it themselves on their fruit trees,” added Allen, who also performs every task related to tree maintenance from planning to planting to removal to stump grinding.

“Basically, anything to do with a tree, I can help you with.”

The costs of such services serve as an investment that reaps many benefits, according to Allen.

“Trees do cost money but if they are planted in the right location and well maintained, they can create privacy barriers, they can create shade for your house,” said Allen.

“Trees can increase your property values. A well-trimmed tree makes a world of difference when it comes to people looking at your property.”

For more information about Edge Tree Care, call ne: 406-660-2496 or email edgetreecarellc@gmail.com.