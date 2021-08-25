Masks not required for sports, activities

Beaverhead County High School sports and activities participants are not required to wear masks for fall, and there are currently no limits on the number of fans allowed at home games.

But that may change as the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern.

The guidelines were approved by the BCHS school board, and are subject to change depending on the situation.

Athletes will practice and workout in “pods” to keep tabs on close contacts, should an outbreak occur. Social distancing of six feet whenever possible is necessary, and participants will need to have their own bottles to fill during practice, workouts and events.

BCHS staff and coaches will clean and sanitize commonlytouched surfaces and equipment throughout contests and events; they will also wash and sanitize their hands as often as possible. Both athletes and coaches will be screened daily and required to sign off they are symptom free.

Though drinking fountains will be turned off, bottle-fill stations will be available.

Bus travel for away games and activities will require students to stay distanced, and seating charts will be maintained. Two buses will be sent whenever possible to spread out students and coaches. Participants are required to ride the bus to the event or activity, but can ride home with family afterward. The interiors of buses will be sanitized after arrival at the event and before re-boarding for any other segment of travel.

The requirements may change depending on where events are held – athletes and participants will be required to abide by stricter rules if they are in force at that location. Fans will be encouraged to stay in family groups and try to limit movement.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 (and their close contacts) will be quarantined, unless they have been fully vaccinated. Those who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact unless they have symptoms of the virus. Close contacts are defined as any person within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, starting two days before illness onset (or for asymptomatic individuals, two days prior to the positive test), until the time the person is isolated.