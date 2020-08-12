Masks to be required for K-12 schools

By 
Casey S. Elliott
— Dillon Tribune staff
Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Public and private K-12 schools must require mask usage this fall in counties with four or more active COVID-19 cases, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Wednesday.

Masks will be required for both indoor spaces and organized outdoor activities, Bullock said.

