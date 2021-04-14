Masks to be optional at BCHS starting April 26

Beaverhead County High School will switch to mask-optional schooling starting April 26, the school board decided Monday.

The school board voted 5-1 to make masks optional; board members Pierce Rouse, Chris Rieber, Cory Lamey, Mike Richardson and Koy Holland voted for the change, with Board Chairman Gary Love the sole vote against it.

Masks have been required by all since the start of the school year, and at times the district had to reduce inperson instruction due to coronavirus outbreaks in Beaverhead County. At one point, roughly a quarter of the student body was in quarantine due to being considered close contacts of positive cases.

The board selected April 26 as the start date because that is two weeks after staff members received the second dose of the COVID vaccine. People are considered immunized 14 days after their second dose.

To mask or not to mask has been a hot button issue throughout the school year between staff, parents and students. In general, the majority of teachers were in favor of mask wearing on campus, while parents were largely against them. That same dynamic was in evidence at the board’s Monday meeting.

“Personally, I agree with the faculty – we’ve done masks for seven months, we can do this for six more weeks. We can get through the end of the school year and next fall, I hope we can go back to 100% normalcy,” Love said.

Parents Alicia Sherwood and Denise Hahnkamp urged no masks, noting the middle and elementary schools (which are mask optional) have not had major outbreaks of cases, and the high school’s case count has been low as well.

Teacher Janet Gentry said at the end of the meeting her biggest concern was making sure all students were back in class full time, and she worried having optional masking may jeopardize that.

“I don’t have strong feelings about it one way or another. I thank our kids for being really respectful – I know masks are not the most comfortable thing,” she said. “My biggest concern is I want to have all my kids in class as much as possible ... I love having my kids in class.”

Superintendent Gary Haverfield said school staff will continue to follow its disinfection and cleaning protocols, as they have the staff and supplies available to do so.

Graduation is scheduled for May 30. The board will meet next Monday to discuss graduation options at a special board meeting.