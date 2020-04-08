Mask wearing gaining ground with new info

Initially the object of skepticism before the tide of scientific debate turned their way in recent weeks protective masks are becoming more important in the efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

“The CDC did a 360-degree turn on masks,” noted Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen of the national Center for Disease Control’s recent dramatic shift on the wisdom of wearing a mask when going out in public during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“They said not to wear them at first, but with new information coming out on community transmissions from people who are asymptomatic, the CDC changed its stance,” said Hansen.

“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant communitybased transmission,” read a release from CDC four days ago.

“A mask protects other people, not the wearer, so it’s not going to work as well if everyone doesn’t wear them,” said Hansen, noting that masks can prevent droplets from an infected person’s mouth or nose from getting into the air and infecting others nearby.

“Those droplets not always noticeable. Even just talking to someone, if you are close enough, can lead to transmission,” said Hansen, adding that the masks need to be fitted properly to be effective.

“The mask could be a neck warmer or bandana. It just has to be something that will stop a cough or sneeze. You could make your own mask. It just has to fit snugly over your nose and mouth.”

Hansen said that infected droplets don’t need something as dramatic as a cough or sneeze to get out and sicken others.

“The droplets not always noticeable. Even just talking if you are close enough can cause them to infect someone else, which is why we want social distancing,” said Hansen of the directive to remain at least six feet away from others.

“That is part of how we will keep COVID-19 cases down. People need to stay home if at all possible, and if they do go outside, to maintain that six feet from others and wear a mask. And stop going to gatherings, even family gatherings. People need to take this seriously.”