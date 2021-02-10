Mask debate derails public health planning meeting

Public health board members aiming to develop strategies for future health emergencies spent much of their time instead arguing mask mandate and lockdown effectiveness in the pandemic.

A special board meeting Feb. 3 was intended to determine effectiveness of different techniques during the coronavirus pandemic. That discussion had barely begun when health board member and city of Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken distributed data from different states measuring new cases and deaths from COVID-19. Klakken revisited an argument made at previous board meetings: he claims the data shows mask mandates and lockdowns did not have any impact on those states’ case counts.

“I can’t say mask wearing and locking down things stops the progress of the disease,” he said, noting case spikes in all 50 states appeared much the same whether a state had mandates or not. “I don’t know if you can say anything we’ve done worked.”

Klakken said Montana’s new cases increased after former Gov. Steve Bullock put in mask requirements.

Veterinary pathologist and board member Charlotte Quist disagreed, stating Klakken was “painting with a broad brush” and not considering other variables between incredibly different states and populations.

“Taking statewide populations, with this kind of analysis and making an assessment like this, and making it attributable to either social distancing or mask mandates is really stretching it,” she said. “You would really have to look at the numbers more tightly, by a more controlled group.”

Klakken said there was no data like that to analyze; Quist and Public Health Officer Dr. Megan Evans stated the opposite. Meta-analysis between countries looking at strict mandates and lockdowns versus those with few or none are publicly available, they said.

Klakken stressed public health should focus on the damage to local economies, especially businesses, not just individual case counts.

“We also don’t want to hurt the people by giving them diseases and dying,” Evans pointed out.

“I’m not disagreeing, but that’s part of life,” Klakken added. “I’m not for death, don’t get me wrong, but it happens.”

Board member and University of Montana Western Dean of Students Nicole Hazelbaker said the university’s cases largely grew from individuals who either went out in the community, went to parties or workplaces where masks were not used, and then came back and infected other students and staff. The campus had a mask requirement for students and staff which was enforced.

Hazel baker added she has not had any sickness this winter from bronchitis, and she attributes that to using a mask through the pandemic.

Klakken then focused on data that showed locking down restaurants and bars did not make any statistical difference in the number of cases. His review noted most COVID spread occurred in contact with family members.

Public Health Director Sue Hansen said it is unlikely any data would reflect the reality of a crowded restaurant or bar.

“When you are at a bar, do you know everyone there? So if you come down with COVID, can you say who you might have got it from? If that’s your only exposure? You can’t identify people if you don’t know them...That’s what community spread is,” she said. “I don’t believe those numbers are accurate from my personal experience doing contact tracing.”

Quist agreed: “So you went to a wedding, you went to a funeral, you went to a bar. A week later you come down with COVID. Maybe you did all three of those things in the past two weeks. I can see how that would be difficult data to get.”

Hansen saw that difficulty tracing contacts even in well-planned events, such as the Labor Day rodeo last year.

“We were thinking if someone came down with COVID, they could identify the people around them. But they didn’t know who those people were, so we had absolutely no way to do contact tracing. And we did have some people whose only exposure was the rodeo,” she said.

Quist agreed that in hindsight locking down businesses was likely not the best way to control the pandemic, but no one knew what would work when COVID started spreading. Now almost a year into the pandemic, data is now available about the effectiveness of mitigation measures such as masks, social distancing and washing hands.

“If people would abide by those practices as a community, by those simple restrictions, we wouldn’t have to put in place more stringent restrictions,” she said.

Klakken argued California and New York – a couple of the strictest states regarding lockdowns and masks – continue to have explosions of new cases.

“It’s not helping those states,” he said.

Quist said Klakken should compare locations with dense populations with different interventions to get clear information on their effectiveness.

“When you have that high of a population density, you’ve got to compare apples to apples, you can’t do blanket statements across a state,” she said.

Public Health Disease Intervention Specialist Kara Richmond stepped in, noting Klakken’s previous data comparison over restrictions in Kansas was analyzed incorrectly. She said that data reviewed the rate of change in new cases over periods of time in specific locations, and it showed reduced cases when masks and social distancing were in effect.

“I have to say, I’m very frustrated that we’re still debating masks. We have shown you can reduce transmission up to 80 percent by wearing a mask,” she added. “If we’re still going to argue mask-wearing, then I do worry for our businesses. It allowed us to get our numbers down because people are actually following the mask mandate more than they were, and it allows people to go out and spend money.

“I mean, you can’t do that if you don’t feel safe in the community,” she added.

Future plans

Hansen redirected attention to the initial point of the meeting, to get input on what worked well and what did not to better prepare for next time. For her part, she suggested having a public information officer at the county to better provide information to the community.

Barrett Hospital Chief Clinical Officer Carol Kennedy said she found the quick installation of mask requirements and visitor restrictions in the county’s nursing homes – while not the best for residents’ ability to get necessary social interaction – likely prevented major outbreaks and deaths in those communities.

“As cruel and difficult as it has been, it worked. We had no outbreaks among health care workers, it made a difference. Our hospital was not overwhelmed with positive cases. We have had patients in the hospital and some really sick folks...it’s been hard on everyone, but it has not spread among other workers or the people taking care of those patients,” she said.

Barrett Hospital had a specific type of testing equipment before the pandemic hit which made the community better prepared for COVID diagnostic testing, Evans said.

Having public service messages out sooner to inform the public would be a good idea in any future emergency, Quist said.

Richmond noted the collaboration between different agencies and health care professionals has been a large asset, and that should continue going forward. The success of the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic is proof of that.

Expansions of “telehealth” and “telecounseling” – or health care at a distance – proved helpful when shutdowns took place. Hazelbaker said the university implemented telecounseling roughly a year before the pandemic, and it has been a huge help to students.

Evans added virtual health care visits are also helpful, but a lack of internet infrastructure countywide has proven problematic in some cases.

The ability for people to connect remotely through high-speed internet, however, is an ongoing struggle. At the start of the pandemic, more rural families could not handle remote schooling, and only modest improvements have been made in that access. School and public health officials all agree in-person learning is far superior, but it is necessary to have options for distance learning as well.

Klakken pointed out the schools district’s efforts to comply with statewide restrictions while still having students in school was a positive for the community.

Stockpiling supplies of hand sanitizer, masks and cleaning supplies would be a good idea, Evans said. Early on in the pandemic, getting those supplies and other daily necessities was difficult.

Disaster Emergency Services Coordinator Tom Wagenknecht noted DES and public health had a “decent supply” of personal protective equipment, some of which had been on hand since Sept. 11, 2001. He added it is a good idea for every home to have a 72-hour supply kit ready to go, and he would stress places like schools and other places people gather do the same.

“This should be a lesson to all of us to prepare a little better, but also not to be selfish and think about the well being of others,” he added. “In other words, share your TP.”

