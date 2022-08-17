Marta Farmer stepping away from city attorney post

By her own account, Marta Farmer thoroughly enjoys living in and working for the City of Dillon.

But her time here will soon end.

“Due to an unexpected offer, I am submitting this letter of resignation from the position of Dillon City Attorney,” Farmer wrote this past week to Mayor John McGinley.

“I have recently accepted a position with a law firm in Bozeman, and my first day with that firm will be Sept. 15, 2022,” advised Farmer, who added that she would work with the city up until that date—and remotely for a little while beyond that date—to help smooth the transition for her successor.

“Honestly, it’s a financial decision, that’s what it boiled down to,” Farmer told the Dillon Tribune on Monday of her choosing to leave the city administration she joined earlier this year.

“I’ve been offered a significantly more money,” revealed Farmer, who will be going to work in private practice for a Bozeman law firm she declined to identify.

“And when you have a family to consider, you can’t turn that down,” insisted Farmer, who taught law for five years at at Montana State University in Bozeman last decade.

“It was such a significant increase, it would be silly for me to pass it up,” said Farmer, who said she saw many city workers face similar financial choices in recent years.

“But it was a much harder decision than people might think,” said Farmer, who had taken time and a vacation between getting the offer and accepting it to consider the decision at great depth and length.

“It’s a bittersweet decision. I love Dillon. It’s beautiful here and quiet and the people—I will really miss the people here,” said Farmer, who originates from the American South.

“And I really, really love this job,” said Farmer of the city attorney position she began back in January.

“The people—there are some really good people who work for the city,” continued Farmer, who said she would particularly miss working with Mayor McGinley and her paralegal assistant Deb Pierce.

“Deb Pierce is much more than my paralegal, she’s my friend,” said Farmer, who also hailed the professionalism of Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez and the rank and file of the local police department—a group with which, according to her and Alvarez, she enjoyed a good and productive professional relationship.

“Coming from other side, I had to work hard at that,” said Farmer, who prior to becoming city attorney, practiced law as a defense attorney in several Montana cities, including Dillon after first coming here in 2017.

“But we ended up working together really well, and learning a lot from each other,” said Farmer, a regular at police staff meetings. “Bringing back a good working relationship between the police and city attorney’s office, seeing the two offices work well together and back each other up—that is something I worked really hard at and am very proud of,” said Farmer, who could not think of any lowlights during her time as city attorney.

“I know that sounds insane, because some moments are kind of miserable,” said Farmer, whose found herself in the eye of some city meeting storms in recent months. “But I actually enjoy going to all the meetings, even city council,” said Farmer, a native of Virginia. “I just view them as a great expression of humanity. I just relish that we’re sitting there, talking about all these things,” said Farmer of her mindset at city meetings. “Where else can you see and feel the full gamut of so many human emotions in a real time,” said Farmer. “I just thoroughly enjoy the people, and that we are all going through this together as best we can,” said Farmer, who is currently toiling to wrap up cases and help the city transition to her successor as city attorney.

“My last day with the City of Dillon is negotiable,” Farmer wrote the mayor, “but no later than Oct. 1, 2022.”