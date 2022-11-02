Man Charged In Weekend Shooting

A Frenchtown man faces several charges related to a shooting early Sunday morning in Dillon.

Robert Zawlocki, 26, was arrested Sunday following reports of gunshots fired outside the Sundowner Motel on North Montana Street. He is charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, Dillon Assistant Police Chief Joel Stewart said.

DPD and Beaverhead County Sheriff’s deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to a 911 call about three shots fired near the Sundowner around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Stewart said. Nobody was injured in the arrest or the shooting, and the intended target of the shooting remains under investigation.

Three bullet casings were recovered outside the Sundowner, and three .9 mm bullets were recovered from the inside of The Higher Standard on Montana Street, charging documents stated.

Justice of the Peace Randi Braddock set bond at $25,000 in Zawlocki’s preliminary appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Zawlocki faces up to 10 years and a maximum $50,000 in fines on the most serious charges.

The case will be transferred to Fifth Judicial District Court.