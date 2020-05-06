Man arrested at Dillon bar hours after business allowed to reopen

A Medicine Lodge man stopped by a downtown Dillon bar on the first day such businesses were open under the phase 1 rules for reopening of Montana. By the lunch hour he was under arrest.

A call from the Knotty Pine Tavern to Beaverhead County dispatch at 12:30 p.m. reported a customer passed out at one of their tables. Officers and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

During the incident, a female who had accomanied the man to the bar talked to an officer and reported that she had been assaulted at Medicine Lodge, an area in southern Montana, prior to the trip the two had made to Dillon.

Roger James Molson, 62, of Medicine Lodge, was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor crime of Partner Family Member Assault: minor injury/ physical contact.