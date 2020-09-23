Man accused of assault with weapon, racial slur pleads not guilty

A Gallatin Gateway man who allegedly threatened an African American woman and her 13-year-old child with a gun, and using a racial slur pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday in Fifth Judicial District Court.

John Wesley Hargrove, 31, is out of jail on $10,000 bond.

Hargrove is accused of brandishing a .40-caliber pistol and yelling a racial slur at the woman on the byway July 8. He is charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (with a sentence enhancement for a crime committed because of the victim’s race), assault with a weapon, and assault on a minor.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Crystal Park area on the byway. The victim was traveling in a three-vehicle caravan when it came upon a vehicle traveling slowly, allegedly driven by Hargrove, according to charging documents filed in District Court.

The first vehicle in the group passed Hargrove’s car; the second vehicle – driven by the victim – passed Hargrove, who then allegedly sped up and started “tailing” the victim. The victim let Hargrove pass, who then allegedly slowed down in front of her. While passing Hargrove again, she slowed and yelled at Hargrove through the open car window, and he allegedly yelled back the racial slur and brandished the pistol, according to charging documents.

Hargrove alleged the victim was the aggressive party in the case and indicated to Beaver head County Sheriff’s deputies that he felt threatened and was defending himself, according to the charging documents.

Felony assault with a weapon (with the racial sentencing enhancement) is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Felony assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Felony assault on a minor is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.