Mail ballots to go out Friday: No candidate garb on in-person voters on Election Day

Residents looking to cast their mail-in vote in person on Election Day should remember to keep their candidate-supporting memorabilia at home.

Beaverhead County Elections Administrator Stacey Reynolds reminded voters it is Montana law that “electioneering” cannot be done within 100 feet of a polling place on the day of the election, Nov. 3. That includes buttons and masks marked with a candidate or issue.

This year’s November election is a mail ballot. Voters should expect long lines at the elections office. COVID-19 precautions such as mask wearing and physical distancing will be in effect.

Ballots can be dropped off at the elections office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, up to the day of the election. Office hours for ballot drop-off will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the elections office.

Active voters will be mailed a ballot, if they have not picked it up at the elections office by Oct. 8. Ballots will be mailed to those who have not picked them up Oct. 9.

Inactive voters can reactivate their registration at the elections office, or by filling out a voter registration card and returning it to the elections office. Elections officials would prefer those registrations before the end of regular registration on Monday, Oct. 26.

Voter status can be checked on the “my voter page” website at the Montana Secretary of State, https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo .

Late registration begins Tuesday, Oct. 27, which must be done in-person at the elections office to receive a ballot.

There will be ballot drop-off locations on Election Day around the county, from noon to 8 p.m.

Ballots cannot be counted until election day in Montana for counties with fewer than 8,000 voters. Ballots will not be counted if they are received by the elections office after 8 p.m. Nov. 3. For more information, call the elections office at 683-3720.