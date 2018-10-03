In the mail

World of Franco

To the editor,

Welcome to UM Western Professor Michael Francisconi’s world of hatred!

From his privileged position of power, UM Western Professor Michael Francisconi, the self-described socialist, once again displays his hatred of Conservatives, especially Conservative Trump Supporters.

As a political independent and Hillary Clinton supporter, I was appalled when Clinton referred to Trump Supporters as “Deplorables.” Now I am offended greatly that we have Francisconi suggesting and saying that people who voted for Trump are Fascists.

Setting aside momentarily Francisconi’s personal attacks on the majority of Beaverhead residents and voters, let us look at Francisconi’s imprecise use of language and his rejection of logic.

First, Francisconi confuses the different types of Fascism.

As Roger Griffin reminds us in the Oxford Reader on Fascism, Fascism is the ideology of sacrificing the individual to the “state.” Fascism occurs when governments eliminate or abolish private property. Fascism occurs when governments abolish market-oriented, consumer-centric capitalism. Fascism occurs when governments abolish religion.

There are two types of fascist governments:

(1) National Socialism (Nazis) and (2) International Socialism (Communists). Fascist National Socialists (Nazis) sacrifice the individual by creating Race-Based Governments such as Hitler’s Germany. Fascist International Socialists (Communists) sacrifice the individual by creating Economic Class-Based Governments such as Stalin’s USSR.

In the 1980s, socialist public intellectual Susan Sontag reminded us that “Communism (International Socialism) is Fascism with a Human Face.” Second, Francisconi adopts McCarthy-like smear tactics of guilt by association (GBA). Francisconi thrives on GBA by mentioning Conservatives, Republicans, and Trump Supporters in the same article as Fascism.

Third, Francisconi cheapens the totalitarian term Fascism by frequently (and imprecisely) using it. Whenever and wherever Francisconi sees a Conservative Trump Supporter, he sees an American Fascist.

Fourth, Francisconi lives on contradictions. He calls Trump Supporters “losers” who are lazy moralists because they do not share Francisconi’s so-called “moral outrage.” After insulting Conservative Trump Supporters, Francisconi compounds his contradictions by making a plea for us to work together while not being civil.

Prof. Francisconi’s ideas have created deep misery for multiple millions. Prof. Francisconi’s latest “I Hate Trump Supporters” article is both silly and sad for the reasons noted.

Prof. Francisconi’s ongoing hatred of Trump Supporters only drives the many political independents like me away from supporting the Democratic Party and toward supporting the Republican Party.

Our Community deserves much better than the ongoing hatred that Prof. Francisconi promotes in his articles.

Randy Piper
Dillon

To the editor,

Do you suffer from P.C.S.? Political Commercial Syndrome! Don’t those commercials drive you crazy? Every other commercial is political fabrication. He said, she said, they said, somebody said, nobody said, he lied , she lied, everybody lied, he’s too liberal, he’s too conservative, on and on! Crazy, crazy. You know who you were going to vote for before any of the commercials were on television. Why don’t they tell you some real facts? From now until election day we will hear the woes, the lies, the outlandish stories from the Democrats and Republicans. They will try to persuade us, confuse us, bait us, make our lives down right irritable.

You already know not much will get done for progress. The good parts will be torn down by the other side, while the other side is digging up dirt that was already dirty before they started. They will confuse us with numbers, with names, with charts, with past lies and future lies. They will tell us made up stories with tears in their eyes and with phony smiles.

When they get all through, (but they never do) they make you feel ashamed of being an American. They make you feel ashamed that these so called grown up people are less than childish.

I can’t wait for election day—but it never comes!

LaVon D. Brillhart
Dillon

To the editor,

I wonder if the county commissioners know how much their efforts to pave Laknar Lane are appreciated. This is such a drastic change for the better to drive on this road. I know all of my neighbors appreciate the improvement. Mike, Tom and John made this work to the benefit of a concentrated area of their constituents.

Ray Gross Dillon