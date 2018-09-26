IN THE MAIL

Food Bank glutton

To the editor,

Let me first say the Dillon Food Bank is such a great place. The folks that donate their time and effort are absolutely wonderful and treat every single person with dignity. What infuriates me the most and many others is the amount of disrespect in the line itself! Mostly grown men cutting in line,witnessed a grown man steal an elderly lady’s bag and a gentleman standing in line chase him down bring him back and the jerk had the nerve to spout off to her “Well looks like you got your fair share”. Let me remind you he was one of the line cutters. Then there’s the bag hanging on the door early in the a.m. hours. Why can’t it be first come, first serve? Many of us work and don’t have the extra time to race down there and hang our bags. Some of us don’t get off work until 2:00 and then watch in horror how people treat one another. It does not cost a thing to be nice!! Chivalry must be dead because it’s nowhere to be found in the food line.

Tammy Fowler

Dillon

We have choices

To the editor,

Jean-Paul Sartre once claimed we are all condemned to be free. We had no choice about the world we were born into, but we cannot escape from the choices we make in responding to that world. But, the choices are limited. We can either stand and fight for the liberty of the subjugated, or defend the oppressors. There is no neutrality, and ignorance is no excuse. If we are not actively defending the rights of the oppressed we are protecting the autocrat. Guilt and cowardice are identical twins. Either we are part of the solution or we are part of the problem. We are either active in the resistance or we are the enemy, silence is not permitted.

Adolf Hitler, Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini, Francisco Franco Bahamonde, António de Oliveira Salazarand, Donald Trump are only men. Their power rested with their base. Trump in particular is a clown, stupid, low I.Q., sociopath and evil. But the issues are his supporters. They are the real issue as are those who stand by quietly and do not share my moral outrage. To tolerate the intolerable is unbearable and morally unacceptable. Now is not the time for civility.

Mussolini destroyed Italy

Mussolini was evil, but he had intellectual support.

Vilfredo Pareto may have been an influence on fascism.

Gaetano Mosca may have been an apologist for fascism.

Robert Michels most certainly was a fascist. In 1924 he joined the Fascist Party.

Ezra Pound most certainly was impressed by Mussolini,. Pound corresponded with a wide array of fascist elites in Britain, Italy and even Nazi Germany, all the while penning propaganda strategies, speeches and slogans targeting the western democracies and the USSR.

Trump?

George Will, Having Left Republican Party, Urges Conservatives to Vote Against Donald Trump.

Now are our best hope is to realize Trump is a buffoon who only appeals to losers. I think now is the time to put our differences behind us, and work together for the common good.

Michael Joseph Francisconi

Dillon