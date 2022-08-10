Madison County Fair in Twin Bridges starts today

Set to start today and run through Sunday in Twin Bridges, the 2022 Madison County Fair & Rodeo’s usual full schedule of events and activities will get matched this year by a full slate of vendors “We did a full fair again last year and it was busy, but it was hard to get back as many food vendors as usual,” recalled Madison County Fairgrounds Manager Dana Escott of the lingering effects of the pandemic that downsized the fair to its bare bones in 2020 before it returned to a full schedule last year, though with less vendors.

The vendors and the many other things traditionally associated with the annual celebration on the Madison County Fairgrounds in Twin Bridges will be back in full force this year, according to Escott.

“We are pretty excited about everything that is happening at the fair this year,” said Escott of the five days of rodeo, games, exhibits, and much, much more.

4-H will continue to form the core of the fair, with exhibits and shows throughout, as well as a 4-H Family Dance on Friday and Saturday nights in the Jeffers Building, and the return of the Buyer Appreciation Barbecue on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Youth will also be served in a variety of other ways at the fair, including at the Ruby Valley FFA Lawn Mower Tractor Pull on Thursday at 8 p.m. after the Ranch Hand Rodeo wraps up.

“It’s fun to see what kids have done to their lawn mowers or their dad’s mower. They supe ‘em all up and put on big tires,” said Escott of modified lawn mowers that can pull an impressive amount of weight.

The popular Petting Zoo will be back with a variety of gentle critters for kids to get a closer look at, Thursday and Friday, pretty much all day.

Louie Lichentstein will provide roving entertainment as a mobile act offering rope tricks and comedy as he strolls through the fairgrounds on Thursday and Friday.

“He’s very energetic and engages with the crowd,” said Escott of the veteran entertainer.

Eight-year-old Lydia Hutchinson will likely wow onlookers, as the eight-year-old on her horse, carrying an American flag.

“She is cute as a button and a real go-getter,” said Escott of the Belgrade girl who will wears camo outfit one night to honor vets and one colored red, white and blue on the other, with the Ramblin’ Rose Drill Team also set to perform.

Veterans and the elderly always get honored at the Madison County Fair, which will cite the lifelong contributions of older folks living in area nursing homes and assisted living centers, welcoming as many of them to the fair as can attend.

“We like to get older people involved and to recognize them for all they’ve done,” said Escott of a Madison County Fair tradition.

The Rodeo portion of the Madison County Fair & Rodeo will include the main events of the Northern Rodeo Association, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday Following the rodeo both evenings will be installments of the always popular and perilous Benny Reynolds Wild Cow milking competition.

“That’s always a huge hit,” noted Escott, of the annual competition named for the legendary local cowboy.

The Jacobs Livestock Ranch Rodeo will also feature Thursday evening, with Madison County Barrel Racing events the night before.

Kiddos can compete in the Stick Horse Rodeo and Bouncy Horse Races on Friday afternoon.

More serious youth contenders can get into the Rookie Roughstock Riding, “It’s for beginners, though not necessarily first timers. It’s kind of a learning deal,” explained Escott.

“Rough stock riders are starting to be nonexistent, so they are trying to encourage young kids to put them on stock that won’t scare them, ride smaller stock. A lot of those kids want to be roughstock riders, but have nowhere to practice, sometimes the first time they ride in a high school event,” added Escott, who said Jacobs Livestock has helped a lot of local kids find their way into competing in rodeo.

Ages 5–10 can take their best shot at greased hog scramble on Friday at 4 p.m. in the 4-H Sales Arena.

“Whoever catches it gets to keep it. It’s pretty chaotic and very exciting,” said Escott, who had to cancel a chicken scramble for this year’s fair due a recent spike in avian flu cases that will keep all live-chickenrelated fare from the fair.

Kids of all ages can enjoy Play With Gravity Motorcycle Stunt Show Friday and Saturday.

“That’s super fun to watch,” said Escott of a show that involves a giant ramp and various feats of daring and trick-riding.

Raised in the area in a family of eight kids, Hunter Ostler will offer multiple musical shows Friday and Saturday.

“He does a beautiful job,” said Escott of the Sheridan native who now lives in Nevada.

The Plowed Under Band will do the musical honors Friday and Saturday, starting around 9 p.m.

It will all culminate with Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. parade, which will feature a marshal both in a sense traditional and non-traditional, the CB Cattle and Guest Ranch.

“It’s the first time we’ve honored a whole ranch as parade marshal,” said Escott.

“That ranch as quite a history,” added Escott of a bio included in the fair book.

That fair book includes a full schedule of events for the Madison County Fair & Rodeo, and is available at multiple locations in the area, or online at https:// madisoncountymt.gov/.