Madison County Fair returns to full schedule

Following a subdued 2020, the Madison County Fair returns full-tilt this week on the fairgrounds in Twin Bridges.

“We’re kind of back to where we were,” said Madison County Fairgrounds Manager Dana Escott of the full slate of events and offerings that the will present Aug. 11–15, after the pandemic significantly downsized last summer’s annual multi-day celebration.

“It’s a full schedule,” said Escott of a 2021 Madison County Fair commencing today, Wednesday, Aug. 11, with a series of 4-H/ FFA shows—which pretty much comprised the entire fair schedule last year, along with the Ranch Rodeo and Ruby Valley FFA Tractor Pull also returning in 2021.

“We’re trying to bring everything back this year,” said Escott, who’s been overseeing the fair for over 14 years.

“It was so quiet last year, we didn’t have any rodeo.”

Rodeo will extend well beyond Thursday’s Ranch Rodeo to Northern Rodeo Association (NRA) Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the main arena, with the usual slate of events and intensity.

After the NRA Rodeo both nights, the arena will host the 8th Annual Benny Reynolds Wild Cow Milking contest—an event nearly as tough and entertaining and full of grit as the man it’s named for.

“The locals really like that, because they get teams together and then auction off the teams to businesses,” said Escott of the event honoring Benny Reynolds, the late legendary cowboy from Twin who became a national celebrity.

Early childhood development, rodeostyle, can accelerate at the Friday 1 p.m. Stick Horse Rodeo in the park by the 4-H building, where kids aged 7 and under can compete in barrels, poles, roping and watermelon eating, among other events.

Newcomers to Twin Bridges for 2021 include rodeo clown Whistle Nut, who will stroll the Madison County Fairgrounds, offering people the chance to pet and ride his bull, Ole, before heading into the arena to perform during the Thursday Ranch Rodeo.

“Then the Ruby Valley FFA does their Lawn Mower Tractor Pull after the Thursday night rodeo. That’s a pretty fun little event,” said Escott of the race scheduled for 8 p.m. in the arena.

“The FFA kids work hard getting their lawnmowers ready for that.”

Cirque Adventure Circus Acts will also return to Twin Bridges, with shows on Friday and Saturday at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“We like it because it’s something different for everybody to see,” said Escott of performances by the circus troupe that will be staging a pirate-themed show with aerial work, trampolines, ground acrobatics and other circus-style routines.

A pair of other features set to start Thursday demonstrates the widely varied nature of happenings at this year’s Madison County Fair.

“Patchwork Pals does a big quilt show in our pavilion,” said Escott of an exhibit that will show Thursday through Saturday—the same days that Montana Axe Throwing Co. will chuck their stuff 4–8 p.m.

If that fails to impress you on how far and wide the Madison County Fair’s offerings range, Friday and Saturday will bring Wildlife Wendy and her tropical birds.

“She’s new as well,” said Escott of Wendy Horton, who’s performed with her fine feathered friends on national TV shows like The Tonight Show and Animal Planet.

“She’s got the big talking parrots,” added Escott of the stars of shows that will happen at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the grassy area by the yellow building.

And then there’s Bubble Tower Entertainment, with its production of bubbles of all sizes to delight kids of all ages.

“They bring in a great, big bubble tower. It’s something new we’re trying,” said Escott of the spectacle set to dazzle on Saturday and Sunday.

The decidedly more down-to-earth Madison County Horseshoe Tournament will pitch on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. following registration that gets going an hour earlier.

“That’s a pretty large event that’s been going on for a very long time,” said Escott of the all-day competition for serious amateurs. “People come from all over for that.”

Straight outta Waterloo, Sam Platt & the Great Plainsmen will provide live music to folks at the Beer Garden following the NRA Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights.

The 2020 State Champion Ramblin’ Rose Drill Team will be on hand on hoof for the fair to perform for what Escott anticipates will be big crowds.

The fair will conclude in traditional fashion with a parade Sunday, starting on Main Street in Twin Bridges at 10:30 a.m. overseen by this year’s parade marshal, Kay Von Bergen.

“Kay has been an icon of 4-H for years, even back to when I was a little kid. She and her family, all her kids did 4H for years, and Kay was on the Fair Board for over 25 years as well,” said Escott of the Madison County Fair legend.

“We felt it was appropriate to honor her,” added Escott, who anticipates a big turnout for this year’s fair.

“This summer, fairs across the state have seemed to be busy, so I’m guessing we’re going to be pretty busy as well.”

For more information and a full schedule of events, go to https://madisoncountymt. gov/210/Madison-County-Fair-Rodeo.