Made for the shade: New structures proposed for Jaycee Park

A local group wants to further upgrade the local park it’s already helped bolster in recent years with improvements worth the better part of a million dollars.

“This all comes about from, once or twice a day, several of the committee people are approached by people saying, ‘how do we get more shade?’ Friends of Jaycee Park Committee’s Rayanne Sutton told members of the Dillon City Council’s Parks Committee at their meeting last week.

“’How can we get something so if we’re having a birthday party and we don’t want to use the amphitheater and we have a bunch of kids or grandparents,” Sutton said, recounting conversations she said she and other Friends of Jaycee Park committee members has had with Jaycee Park users.

“How do we get a shade structure?,” continued Sutton, who played a leading role in the Friends of Jaycee Park’s successful push to add a splash pad, state-of-the-art playground, amphitheater and new sidewalks to the popular downtown park.

“How do we keep the grandparents from roasting while they’re sitting by the splash pad watching their grandkids? Or parents?” continued Sutton.

“We’ve taken these different people in the community’s suggestions and decided to try to move forward and get something done.”

That something would be somethings—two separate shade structures at Jaycee Park. One would sit over a portion of the splash pad to help shade children playing in the water; the other would stand adjacent to the splash pad to provide cover for those watching over children at the park.

An independent metal structure with its own concrete slab, the first shade structure would cost just over $37,000; the fabric structure added to the splash pad would run just over $17,000, including the changes to the pad’s water system required to accommodate it, according to figures provided by Sutton to the Parks Committee.

“If you send this to the council and the council approves, it will be up to Friends when to go forward with project,” Mayor Mike Klakken advised Parks Committee members, shortly before they voted unanimously to approve the shade structures proposal for consideration by the full city council.

That vote precluded the committee from holding a public hearing to gain more input on the proposal.

“Friends of Jaycee Park can still host a public meeting,” said Sutton, who several times in the Parks Committee get-together last Wednesday expressed interest in hearing more from the public on the proposal, “it just doesn’t have to be through the city Parks Committee.”

At its Sept. 24 meeting, the Parks Committee also got an update on an item that’s been on the agenda of several of its meetings this year—some Northwestern Energy power poles by the city’s Westside Park.

“The power poles in question are currently placed within the sidewalk that borders the western edge of the park,” City Attorney Jim Dolan wrote Northwestern Energy Manager of Community Relations Paul Babb earlier this month.

“These sidewalks are approximately 70 inches wide, and the power poles in question makes the sidewalk impassable for citizens in wheelchairs, some of whom reside in the adjacent Bicentennial Homes complex,” added Dolan of the large senior housing facility just across the street from the park’s north edge.

“The inclusion of the poles results in a path of no more than approximately 24 inches on either side of the poles, too narrow for those in conventional wheelchairs,” continued Dolan in his Sept. 10 letter to Babb that was included in the most recent Parks Committee meeting packet.

“The poles’ placement also prevents those in motorized wheelchairs from using the sidewalk,” added Dolan.

“It appears to the City of Dillon that the power poles could perhaps be relocated just slightly to accommodate the needs of handicapped citizens,” wrote Dolan.

“We did get a hold of Paul Babb, and Paul Babb has assigned an engineer to come look at it and come back with their suggestions on what to do,” said Klakken.

“So, we’re waiting for that.”