Longtime local teacher still serving up inspiration

She’s retired, but still looms large—in a warm, benign, nourishing way—over the lives of those she taught and the school district where she taught for more than a quarter century.

And the bright specter of Barby Judge recently shone again at Dillon Elementary School District #10, proving that even without being in the room, she could still inspire good feelings and fond memories.

“She is the best person ever at writing cards,” smiled SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman during the September meeting of the district’s Board of Trustees, while introducing a thank you card from Judge.

“She doesn’t even work here anymore, and we’re still getting cards, because she’s so good,” said Shipman of the longtime educator who retired in June after more than a quarter-century teaching locally.

“Thank you for the lovely party and recognition plaque in celebration of my retirement,” wrote Judge, the guest of honor—along with her former SD #10 work colleagues Neil Lemieux and Misti Wahl—at a June retirement lunch hosted by SD #10 and attended by more than 60 people.

“I was very fortunate and blessed to have worked with so many dedicated and professional colleagues, supportive families and wonderful children throughout the years,” continued Judge, who, by her calculation, taught around 1,200 students in her classroom over the years.

“I certainly learned and grew from having been their teacher,” Judge told the Dillon Tribune of how her many students influenced her. “I thought it was the most rewarding job I could have but also it was a very powerful job. As a teacher, you are such an influence. You could be a positive influence or a negative one; you could make or break a child. That’s a tremendous amount of responsibility,” said Judge, who got honored for all the positive influence she had on her students with a 2016 induction into the Education Hall of Fame of the University of Montana Western, the college she graduated from in 1980.

“Whenever meeting new people, for as long as I can remember, after introducing myself, the conversation would always continue with, ‘Are you related to Mrs. Judge? She was my best teacher ever,’” recalled Shannon Judge in introducing her mother, Barby, at the UMW Hall of Fame ceremony.

“I always treated other people’s children like you’d want your own kids to be treated,” Barby Judge told the Dillon Tribune of one of her basic tenets of teaching, a profession she practiced first in East Helena and then in Missoula, before starting as a teacher in Dillon in 1993.

That empathetic approach inspired many of her former students to stay in touch with Judge, a frequent guest at the weddings of former students— some of whom even named a child after her.

“It’s very special when kids become adults and they still remember you,” said Judge, who recalled one student she had thought unlikely to seek her out years later. “I had been teaching here for about 12 years and I was called to the office, where a young man I had taught sixth grade to in Missoula was standing,” said Judge of the boy, who by then had grown into a man in his 30s.

“There had been an incident when he was my student. He was being an adolescent. But he came all the way down to Dillon all those years later to apologize for it. And to tell me that because of me and another teacher, he had gone on to become a teacher himself,” recalled Judge.

“Those are the things that warm your heart,” said Judge.

“My husband will have to make up for all that with a lot of hugs,” said Judge, who also plans to spend a lot of quality time with her husband, a fellow travel enthusiast.

“Our daughter got us a map of the 50 states. I think we have six left to visit—Michigan, Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma,” said Judge, recipient of a 1998 Milken Educator Award.

“The map is in our den, so it serves as a little reminder,” said Judge, who without even necessarily getting physically onto campus, will continue to regularly visit SD #10—as an inspiration to administrators, her former teaching colleagues and her former students there.