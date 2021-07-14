Locals plead not guilty to elder exploitation, identity theft of local dentist

Two Dillon residents pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging they defrauded a local dentist and his wife.

Kristy Brown Staley, 60, and her son Kevin Roy Staley, 35, issued their not guilty pleas in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Kristy Staley is charged with felony exploitation of an older person, incapacitated person or person with a developmental disability; felony theft and felony theft of identity. The charges stem from allegedly pretending to be dentist John McCollum’s wife, Nancy, to withdraw an estimated $33,000 from the couple’s life insurance account in October 2015. Kristy Staley is also accused of allegedly charging fraudulent Amazon purchases to John McCollum’s business credit card in 2018 and 2019, according to charging documents.

Kristy Staley is a long-time employee of John McCollum’s dental practice, and her name is on McCollum’s business credit card for office purchases.

Kevin Staley is charged with with two counts of felony exploitation of an older person, incapacitated person, or person with developmental disability. Staley is accused of defrauding John McCollum by offering to purchase McCollum’s property at an estimated 30-40% below fair market value price. Staley allegedly offered the same lowball price twice – the second time a month later, after McCollum was recovering from a medical procedure under heavy painkillers, according to charging documents.

The charges resulted from a Department of Health and Human Services investigation started by McCollum’s family members and sent to local law enforcement. McCollum’s family members discovered the fraudulent purchases on John McCollum’s business card, for vehicle parts he did not own, and for meals and other purchases made in Utah, when McCollum was in Idaho visiting family.

Both Staleys are out of jail on $50,000 bond, each. They each face up to a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in jail on the most serious charge.