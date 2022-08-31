Local volunteer groups strive to reduce substance abuse

There are a number of groups in Beaverhead County working to change the culture and reduce substance abuse, from the DUI Task Force to the Be the Change 406 Coalition. Volunteers work together to promote safe options for community members to responsibly enjoy a drink or two, especially during holiday festivities.

“We’re trying to change the culture of how people feel about alcohol,” DUI Task Force Chair Kim Martinell said. “We’re essentially trying to work ourselves out of a job. If there are no DUIs, there’s no funding.”

The Beaverhead County DUI Task Force formed roughly 17 years ago. In Montana, counties with DUI Task Forces are funded through fees from DUI convictions and drivers license reinstatements for those offenders. The group meets every two months to discuss strategies and prevention efforts around the county. Task force members include the Dillon city and Beaverhead County attorneys; Dillon police and Beaverhead County sheriff’s officers; Montana Highway Patrol troopers; local substance abuse prevention specialists and others. Any community member can volunteer, and the meetings are open to the public.

Over the years, task force members have checked IDs at the Labor Day rodeo, they have volunteers provide free rides to people during high-alcohol-use weekends like Labor Day, helps fund extra police patrols during those busy events, brings in community speakers, advertise in local media, highlight penalties for drinking and driving and sponsor the Mobile Impaired Driving Assessment Center (MIDAC) trailer over Labor Day weekend. The trailer is generally located in the parking lot on Montana Street, right where drivers first enter downtown Dillon.

“I think the best thing for our DUIs that weekend is the MHP trailer. It’s a prevention tool. It’s a reminder, a recommendation to not drive drunk when that trailer is parked downtown,” Beverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said. “I think it helps. Everybody knows exactly what it is. Everybody has seen someone they know get walked into it on a rodeo weekend in the past. They don’t want to be the one brought in.”

The group also works with Be The Change 406 Coalition to establish an alcohol-free zone for teens at the annual Labor Day concert – something that parents and families are asking for as well.

Reducing substance abuse is a personal crusade for Martinell. Martinell, a Lima native, holds a master’s degree in health education, was an x-ray technician and is currently an emergency medical technician. She started working as a prevention specialist when her kids were young, which started changing her perspective on alcohol use.

“Everybody I knew and interacted with were drinkers. I’ve always loved to drink. But when my son was about 12, I just had a really strong feeling that I wanted something different for my kids,” she said.

Martinell made a deal with her son at the time – if he made it through high school without any drinking, drug or tobacco infractions, she would buy him a car. He agreed; she also made the same deal with her daughter, who is two years younger.

“I had people at my house, they were all drinking and having a good time. And I would ask myself, ‘how can I ask (my kids) to not drink, and I then live my life differently?’...So I thought I’m going to stop drinking. It was hard – I didn’t just stop right away,” she said. “It’s so culturally accepted here. If you don’t drink, you’re an outcast.

“Alcohol is the only drug you have to justify why you don’t use,” she added.

There were difficult moments, such as when she attended a Christmas party at her then-workplace. A family member said she should have a drink since it was an open bar.

“That kind of sealed the deal for me. And then I got so much pushback from people about not drinking that it kind of made me mad,” she said.

Another family member suggested she put food coloring in a glass of water and hold that at social events; that also irritated her. “The first year it was hard. The thing that was hardest for me was the stigma,” she said. “I don’t care if you drink, just don’t drink and drive. Call me if you need a ride....If I were to say I was a recovering alcoholic, so I don’t drink, people would be like ‘good for you.’ But because I just choose not to drink, they think well, aren’t you snooty?”

She did not pressure her

NO SALE this week 02/10/22 All Class 02/17/22 NO SALE 02/24/22 Circle L Bull Sale 02/28/22 Split Diamond Bull Sale 03/03/22 All Class 03/10/22

Bulls Steady

children one way or the other; it was up to them how they wanted to live their lives, and she maintains that outlook with everyone she meets.

“When I created Be the Change, that was the thing – you be the change. You be that one person,” she said. “I wanted to be the one person who can stand up in front of people and say I don’t drink because it’s not good for me.

“I think there have been cultural changes. One of the things I always think about is, who would have thought 10 years ago you couldn’t smoke in a restaurant? Change is possible. I just think that we need to look out for each other,” she added.