Local runners head rapidly into season’s final stretch

The Beaverhead County High School cross country teams last week took their annual road trip to a familiar place to compete and prepare to run this week some place they’ve never run before.

In hopes of gaining a final fine-tuning to run a course next week they ran a few weeks ago.

But for decidedly lesser stakes than what will be up for grabs there next week.

“The 7 of 7 meet in Helena on Thursday was one of the best meets, as far as acrossthe- board performances, that we’ve had,” said BCHS Head Coach Betty Iverson of the annual races held again this year across the rolling hills of the Bill Roberts Golf Course.

“It is not an easy course to get a personal best on,” commented Iverson of the course’s numerous elevation shifts and stretches of golf-course “rough” long, thick grass.

“But also because of the competitive format,” added Iverson of the event’s unique m.o. that pits the top-rated runners from each program against one another in a single race, followed by a second race featuring each team’s no. 2 runner, etc. through the race amongst schools’ no. 7s. “It’s pretty nerve-wracking for some. When they know they are running against the first, second etc places from all classes across the state, it can be pretty daunting,” added Iverson of the event that last Thursday attracted participants from dozens of Montana schools—AA as well as A programs like the Beavers.

Still, most of the Beavs participating managed to post personal best times.

“If you don’t count the Hamilton meet last week—which we believe was a three-mile distance and not 5k,” said Iverson of what most felt was an unintentionally abbreviated course at last week’s inaugural Bitterroot Invite, where many of her runners logged times that seemed a little too fast to be true—“five of our eight girls competing got personal bests.”

A nearly as impressive seven out of a dozen BCHS boys participating posted personal bests last Thursday in Helena.

“Four of those actually beat their Hamilton time,” noted Iverson of Tel Holland, Luca Lange, Ben Steadman and Porter Hopman.

“Porter has steadily improved over the year with five personal bests so far,” pointed out Iverson of the fast-charging freshman polishing a brighter and brighter future with the team.

“Quincee Anderson and Savanna Freitas actually beat their Hamilton times—Quincee by over a minute,” continued Iverson of her girls team’s rapidly more rapid former team manager turned runner Freitas and 11th-grader Anderson.

“Quincee has really come into her own the past few meets. I think she’s finding out she is a runner. She ran a 24:12; last year at this race she ran a 31:14,” noted Iverson, who also hailed the performances of her girls team’s steady standout performers through the season.

“Hailey Powell had an awesome race, finishing 13th among all the top female runners. Faye Holland ran a gutsy race, starting out pretty fast and then just hanging on at the end to get ninth in the no. 2 race, with 21:11.”

The usual prime suspect for the prime performance among local runners delivered again in Helena last week.

“The race of the day for the guys was Ben Steadman’s no. 1 race. He has been struggling a bit with some of his races, but he really had the best race of his career so far,” reported Iverson of the multi-time All-State honoree senior, who completed the course in Helena in 16:23, earning sixth place among all of the no. 1 runners in the state, with only a single Single A competitor finishing ahead of him.

Next up for the Beavers, the final prelude to the 2022 state meet, the Western A Fall Classic, taking place Saturday, Oct. 15, in the northwest corner of the state.

“Most people still call it divisionals,” said Iverson of the annual competition her runners take part in, along with those from other cross country programs in the western half of Montana.

“Browning hosts it this year. But it will actually be at the East Glacier Park Lodge Golf Course, which sounds very nice. It will be interesting—a new thing for just about everybody,” commented Iverson, who’s coached the BCHS cross country teams for the past two decades.

“The state meet is in Missoula this year, at the same course where we ran in the Mountain West,” stated Iverson of season finale set for the University of Montana golf course that hosts the annual Mountain West Classic in mid-September.

The State All-Class Meet will take place Oct. 22.