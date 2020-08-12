Local receives recognition for work protecting children

Be the Change 406 Coalition Prevention Specialist Kim Martinell is this year’s Montana Children’s Trust Fund Strengthening Families Award winner.

The Strengthening Families Award is given to an individual who has dedicated their career to keeping children safe from abuse and neglect. Martinell’s efforts with the coalition focus on promoting healthy behaviors and providing youth and families with alternatives to substance use and misuse.

Calling it a “nice surprise,” Martinell said she is only one of many who work to provide safe places for youth to enjoy area festivities.

“(The award) truly is a reflection of the work being done in our community by others working to bring the best to those who live in Beaverhead County,” she said. “I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with so many professional, driven, caring people who call Southwest Montana their home.”

Martinell works closely with area groups, such as the Dillon Jaycees and Jaycee Auxiliary and Beaverhead County DUI Task Force, to reduce opportunities for area teens to abuse drugs and alcohol. One of her projects included creating a “no alcohol” youth seating area during the annual Labor Day festivities at the Beaverhead County Fair and Jaycees rodeo events. She also coordinated volunteers to check IDs and offer safe rides home.

Kim was nominated for the MCTF award by the Be the Change 406 Coalition executive board. The board’s nomination form noted Martinell is the go-to resource for community questions, resource assistance and healthy behavior outreach in the county.

“Area schools, service organizations and the general public consistently turn to Kim with questions about or information requests for integrated behavior health to adverse childhood experiences, or why our state’s suicide rate is so high, to how to combat generational and permissive attitudes towards alcohol and other substance use,” the nomination form stated.

The no-alcohol section at Labor Day weekend events was so successful that numerous families and others requested spots or an expanded seating area at future events, the form added.

“These are significant changes in a long-standing cowboy culture of hard drinking in southwest Montana,” the nomination form added. “Kim Martinell is not alone in the work done to make these changes, but she is the driver, the change instigator, the visionary who raised these issues for years to help push this culture change to a new ‘tipping point.’”

Martinell was to accept the award at the spring conference, but that was canceled due to the pandemic.