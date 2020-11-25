Local receives inaugural senior volunteer award

A Dillon area native received the first Volunteer of the Year award for her contributions to the county’s senior citizen organization.

Pat Petersen received the recognition in a small ceremony Nov. 13.

Petersen, a Beaverhead Senior Citizens Inc. board member, expressed surprise at the honor.

“I’m just a helper – I like to help out wherever I feel I can,” she said. “There’s all kinds of things you can help with (at the center). You just hang in there and see what’s there to do, and do your best to fill the spot.”

Petersen has lived in the county for decades, growing up a part of a local ranching family. She raised three sons in the area, and turned her attention to helping out in the community as they got older.

Petersen was voted on the board almost four years ago, and she intends to stick around.

“I told them yesterday that I’m not dead yet – I was going to stay as busy as I can.”

Much of Petersen’s focus is fundraising for events and activities at the shelter, Carpita said.

“She just pitches in and does anything and everything to make people feel welcome and comfortable,” Beaverhead Senior Citizens President Jim Carpita said.