Local pair up for DVFD spots tonight at city council meeting

A pair of local men could complete their trip from out of the national frying pan and into the local fire department at tonight’s meeting of the Dillon City Council.

During the Mayor’s Report shortly after the scheduled 7 p.m. start of the meeting, the city council will consider the appointments of Shawn Horner and Marcus Osborne as probationary firefighters in the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department.

Osborne and Horner travelled to Washington DC last month with their 163th Infantry Regiment of the Montana National Guard to safeguard the presidential inauguration following the violent, deadly uprising at the US Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Born in Belgium during an early childhood in which he travelled around the world with his military parents, Horner moved in first grade to Dillon, which he’s called home since.

A medic with the Montana National Guard National Guard for the past five years, Osborne works at Barrett Hospital & Healthcare in his hometown of Dillon.

“These 2 young men have grown up in our community & are very eager to give back to it by volunteering on the department,” wrote Dillon Volunteer Fire Department Chief BJ Klose in a recent letter addressed to Mayor Mike Klakken and members of the city council, expressing his support for the appointments of Osborne and Horner.

As part of the report from its Street & Alley Committee set for just before the close of tonight’s meeting, the city council will consider that committee’s recommendation to hire an engineering firm to perform a traffic study on Thomsen and Argenta streets.

The meeting’s packet includes letters from Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke and local resident Ed Mooney responding to criticisms lodged against them by City Attorney Jim Dolan at a recent meeting of the Board of Adjustments on which they both serve (see story on page 1).

The council tonight will also get reports from its eight other committees—Judiciary, Water & Sewer, Finance, City Hall, Fire & Order, Parks, Health & Welfare, and Cemetery.

Klose, along with Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Judge Kaylan Minor, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker and Dolan are also scheduled to offer updates on their work to the council tonight.

Reports from representatives of the city’s Board of Adjustments, Library Board, Zoning Commission, Tree Board and Planning Board will also be presented to the council.

The public is welcome to offer input and ask questions during the discussion periods of any agenda item after being recognized by the mayor.

Public input on any “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” is welcome during the public comment period at the end of tonight’s meeting.

The Dillon City Council is set to meet today, Wednesday, Feb. 17, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

Meeting attendees are asked to wear face coverings and observe safe, six-foot social distancing from others.

People can also attend tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting can also be done re motely through Zoom, with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

A copy of the agenda and full meeting packet can be can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon during business hours, or by visiting www. dillonmt.org and clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

For more information on remote attendance, call City Hall at 683-4245.