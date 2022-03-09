Local man who threatened police with gun gets deferred sentence

A Dillon man who admitted endangering a police officer by ignoring his commands and pointing a gun at him was handed a deferred sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Jaden Todd Evans, 34, was issued a six-year deferred sentence for felony criminal endangerment March 1. District Court Judge Luke Berger said he would not approve early release from conditions for three years, to ensure Evans receives as much help as possible for his PTSD and other issues that contributed to the August 2020 incident with Dillon Police Officer Joel Stewart.

Evans pleaded guilty in August 2021 to the felony charge as part of a plea agreement. Remaining felony charges of assault with a weapon and assault on a peace officer; and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, carrying a concealed firearm, assault and obstructing a peace officer were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Berger also ordered Evans pay $500 in fines, court fees, and have 24/7 alcohol monitoring for the next six months. Evans was given credit for jail time served.

Evans was initially set to be sentenced last year, but an immediate need to get him into intensive treatment postponed that sentencing. Both sides recognized a Department of Corrections placement would not guarantee Evans received that treatment that he potentially could from the Veterans Affairs facility in Fort Harrison. Once that inpatient treatment was complete, Evans was back in court to finish his sentencing.

Prior to sentencing, body camera video was viewed, and Stewart testified how frightening the situation had been for him, and how he has personally and professionally been affected since that night.

“This was not an easy process to go through, having a gun pulled on me,” Stewart said. “I’ve had instances where, even when walking out at night off duty – for some reason I’m right back there.”

Stewart had testified that as a former probation officer, he knows often defendants can get off probation supervision in roughly 18 months following a deferred sentence, and he worried about that possibility in this instance.

“I don’t think that pulling a gun out and pointing it at a law enforcement officer should be able to come off of a person’s record,” he added.

Deferred sentences allow defendants to complete specific conditions and then later request to have their records cleared of the offense.

Defense attorney Jill Gannon-Nagle addressed Stewart’s concerns while arguing for a three-year deferred sentence, noting Evans completed the inpatient treatment at the VA and has continued meeting with counselors weekly to address PTSD from his six years of service.

“I think it’s fair to say his alcohol issues, which have been ongoing throughout this case, and which contributed to the incident at hand, are directly related to Mr. Evans’ PTSD,” she said. “He has no prior violent offenses. He does have a DUI (driving under the influence) history, which I think is related to his substance abuse and PTSD. There is a significant likelihood Mr. Evans can be re habilitated with continued after care. I think it’s prudent to Mr. Evans’ success to continue the after care, at least weekly, and he should not stop that until it is very clear he can maintain his sobriety for a very long time.

“Mr. Evans has shown that without those tools, he’s not going to be able to stay sober,” she continued. “Mr. Evans does have significant remorse, and shame, and embarrassment over his actions in this incident. He understands the seriousness and significance of the offense.”

Gannon-Nagle noted the VA can provide much better treatment to Evans for his needs compared to anything else available in the state. He also intends to seek a biology degree from the University of Montana Western and provide a better role model for his daughter.

Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist agreed with Gannon-Nagle’s assessment. He had previously changed his recommendation from the plea agreement’s six-year deferred sentence to 10 years in the Department of Corrections with five of those years suspended, referencing repeated bond condition violations while the case was pending.

Prior to sentencing, Evans apologized to the officers present and to Berger.

“I know your job is more tough and complex than most, as well as mentally demanding. I understand the need for good officers such as yourself, and I fully support what you do for our community,” he began. “I’m so thankful no one was hurt that night. A severe lapse in judgment on my part and a great show of restraint on yours – thank you for using sound judgment during my arrest so that I can watch my daughter grow up.

“I hope that in the future, you won’t see me as a threat, but instead think of me as a comrade. I took an oath when joining the Army, stating I will protect Americans against all enemies foreign and domestic, and I still believe in those words,” Evans continued. “I hope you can eventually trust me...I’m not a bad person, but I have made bad choices. I accept responsibility for the choices I have made.”

Prior to pronouncing sentence, Berger said he understood Stewart’s viewpoint when he testified against the plea deal, and appreciated his and other officers’ restraint in the altercation.

“I watched that (body camera) video. I don’t know what was going through your mind. But I can tell you, that if we were here for a coroner’s inquest, everyone would would look at that, and they would tell Officer Stewart ‘yep, you had every right to shoot that guy,” he said.

Berger elected to go with the plea agreement’s deferred sentence, but put in the three-year limitation for Evans’ treatment needs. Berger outlined the difficult path ahead for Evans, noting it will last a lifetime.

“The important thing is, if you stumble, you need to reach out for help. It’s not that you’re weak – I know sometimes people think they don’t want to go to counseling. They don’t want people to judge...If anyone things that about you, you shouldn’t be around them,” he said. “I think that someone that’s willing to go talk through their issues is stronger than anything else. People that don’t think they have issues, they have the worst issues. People that say, ‘I have no problems, I can do this on my own’ – no. They’re psycho. I’m serious. Anyone that thinks ‘I’m perfect and I can do this on my own,’ they’re not out there.

“No one is going to think any less of you for continuing your treatment. I will think less of you if you stop. I will think less of you because, at that point, you will have proven you can’t do it,” Berger continued. “Mr. Evans, I want to be real clear here. What I’m doing is what I think is most appropriate to keep you on the path, and to keep people safe right now.”