Local man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse, endangering charges

A 36-year-old Dillon man pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he encouraged a 12-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Lee Carlin of Dillon issued the not guilty pleas to charges of felony sexual abuse of children and felony endangering the welfare of children in Fifth Judicial District Court Aug. 17. He is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

The charges stem from a relative of the girl seeing her sneak out of her house and allegedly go to Carlin’s home. The relative brought the girl’s phone to Dillon police, allowing them to see text messages between the girl and Carlin. The text messages from the girl indicated she wanted to have sex with Carlin, who then allegedly encouraged her to come to his house.

Carlin faces up to 100 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine on the most serious charge. Additional, separate charges for an unrelated incident are pending against Carlin in District Court.