Local man pleads innocent to tampering with underage witnesses

A Dillon man, accused of holding a party with a number of underage attendees, pleaded not guilty last week to allegedly telling some of them not to speak to police.

Steven Karl Brown of Dillon pleaded not guilty to two charges of felony tampering with witnesses and informants in Fifth Judicial District Court May 18. Brown is out of jail on $10,000 bond.

Brown allegedly held the party at his home in February, which included between 15 and 20 attendees, all under the age of 20, according to charging documents filed with the court. Dillon police issued two citations to Brown for Unlawful Transactions With a Minor after speaking with partygoers.

After the party, one witness and their parent spoke with police; the witness “was not being forthcoming about the party and denied communication with Brown” regarding it, the documents stated. The parent opened the Snapchat application on the youth’s phone and allowed police to review messages there, which showed Brown and the witness talking about the party. The witness admitted then that Brown contacted them and told them not to talk to police about the party or that there allegedly was alcohol and drugs at the party.

A second witness and their parent showed police a poster sent to the youth on Snapchat, allegedly from Brown, calling them a snitch. The second witness allegedly told police they felt guilty about going to the party and reported it; afterward, they told Brown about it, and Brown told the witness to “figure out how to fix it” and tell the police they lied, charging documents stated.

Felony tampering with witnesses and information is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.