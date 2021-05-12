Local man pleads innocent to charges in domestic dispute

A local man accused of threatening his partner and keeping her from leaving an area day care pleaded not guilty to charges in Fifth Judicial District Court May 4.

Jon Timothy Womack of Dillon is charged with felony partner or family member assault (3rd offense), felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful restraint from the February incident. Womack is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

The charges stemmed from a report of a domestic dispute Feb. 22 from the victim, who reported a domestic dispute to area police. The victim alleged Womack had screamed at her for days, threatened to start shooting police if she reported him, took a knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed it into a table, and prevented her from leaving the location.

Felony partner or family member assault is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine; felony assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and misdemeanor unlawful restraint is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.