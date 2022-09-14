Local library’s early literacy program up and reading again

By M.P. Regan Dillon Tribune staff

Babies gurgle and gesture excitedly from their parents’ laps.

Toddlers just a few weeks on from learning to walk take a few steps toward the book being read to them to point at its illustrations with wide-eyed wonderment.

Preschoolers rhyme out loud and sing along with the adult leading the group and with each other.

It might look like so much frolicking and frivolity.

But the weekly Story Time sessions at the Dillon Public Library pack serious purpose.

Kids who get read to and started at an early age on other activities designed to help them gain literacy develop far larger vocabularies and enjoy a much bigger chance of going on to graduate from high school—and they are more likely to sustain a productive adulthood, asserts Dillon Public Library Director Lori Cannady.

To those ends, Cannady and the local library last week restarted its weekly Story Time program that brings kids aged newborn to kindergarten to the Dillon Public Library each Thursday morning.

“We sing, we do rhymes, we move around, we teach about colors and math, we read stories,” explained Cannady of the core curriculum for Story Time, which also offers special subjects and craft projects each week.

“Today, they learned to count back from five. We also talked about dinosaurs. We’ll also be focusing on squirrels, apples and bears for September—about gathering and getting ready to hibernate,” explained Cannady of activities designed to help young participants collect and store words and concepts in their developing brains to nourish them throughout their lives.

A staple for more than a decade at the Dillon Public Library—where it’s also operated under the title of Books & Babies—the local library’s early literacy program also fosters social skills. Story Time gives young children a chance to interact with their peers on a regular basis and develop some of their first friendships in life.

It can prove a social boon as well for caregivers, who can get isolated from other adults while looking after preschoolers all day.

Those benefits are all available for free each week at the Dillon Public Library, which is located at 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

For more information about Story Time, call 683-4544.