Local groups offer free delivery service

True to its mission to provide community service, the local Elks Lodge is stepping up to step out for the free pickup and delivery of vital goods to locals in need during the coronavirus crisis that has many hunkered down in their homes.

“We’re offering a volunteer pickup and delivery service for essential goods for at-risk or elderly people,” said Gerald Penn, who just finished his second year as Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #1554 in Dillon.

“We don’t want everybody to use it, only those who desperately need it,” advised Penn of the service that the Elks are offering in conjunction with the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture to get food and other essentials from local grocery stores to people.

Penn said the Elks have worked out a system where its volunteers can get a grocery shopping list from those unable to go out themselves and then go shop for the items that the person the Elks are getting them for can pay for over the phone with a card.

“We are bonded to do this under the Elks banner, because it is considered an Elks function,” said Penn.

“If someone needs us to go to the grocery store, call the Elks office and give us the grocery list,” said Linda Mazejka, secretary-manager of the local Elks Club, which can be reached by calling 683-5552.

Orders can also be placed by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 683-5511 during regular business hours, though the Chamber offices, like the Elks Lodge, are currently closed to walk-in visitors.

“We are doing this in conjunction with the Chamber, trying to get everybody working under the same umbrella,” said Penn, who can be reached through his cell phone at 406-925-9184 up through early evening hours to access the service for essential goods.

“We’re not going to do a beer run, or anything like that for somebody,” said Penn, who had to turn down a recent request to pick up a milkshake from a local restaurant.

“But I want everyone who needs this, to please use it.”