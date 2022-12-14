Local groups gain big at senior dinner

The spirit of giving distributed plentiful helpings of multiple dishes at the Senior Holiday Dinner last Friday in the Frontier Event Center in Dillon.

Attending seniors got a free meal at the inaugural gathering of what is envisioned by organizers as an annual event for seniors in Dillon.

And some area groups who aide seniors gained generous helpings of grant monies.

“Santa came early for many organizations,” smiled Jim McIsaac, of the financial gifts distributed at the event to more than a dozen area organizations by the nonprofit Bicentennial Apartments Corporation.

“The community has been good to us, so we want to return the favor,” said McIsaac of the Bicentennial Apartments that began in 1975 as an affordable housing option for local seniors and got sold last year to Dawson Holdings, Inc.

The grants given out Friday got gleaned from interest earned on the proceeds from that sale.

“We gave $28,000 to the fire department—$ 25,000 for equipping the new fire truck and $3,000 for signage,” noted McIsaac of this year’s leading recipient of funding.

“The Food Pantry got $20,000— $15,000 for food and $5,000 for a refrigerated trailer,” added McIsaac.

“The next big one was the Wood Bank. We gave $18,000—$15,000 toward the purchase of a new skidster, which they had the rest of the money for, plus $3,000 for wood.”

“The YMCA got $8,100—$5,600 for a piece of new exercise equipment for the elderly and $2500 for senior scholarships for memberships,” added Mc-Isaac, whose group also gave $10,000 to the Beaverhead County Museum in Dillon and the same amount to the Dillon Concert Association.

Grants of $3,000 each went to the Twin Bridges Food Bank, American Legion and Montana Youth Challenge Academy, which helped at the Senior Holiday Dinner last week.

The Dillon Elks Lodge got $2,000, half for its annual Christmas dinner, and another $2,000 went to the Friends of the Dillon Public Library.

Grants of $1,000 each got handed out to the Twin Bridges Library, Grasshopper Fire Department, Twin Bridges Fire Department, Lima Fire Department, Sheridan Fire Department, Lima Community Pool, Ruby Valley Food Bank, Sheridan Senior Center, Sheridan Public Library, and Sheridan Swimming Pool.

A grant was also awarded to the annual Community Thanksgiving event in Dillon as part of the $125,000 given out to 20 area organizations during the event, which is set to be held again next year, with plans to distribute around as much in grants to area groups, according to McIsaac.

“I expect we’ll have a lot more groups applying for the funds next year,” said McIsaac.

“One of the things we are going to continue to emphasize—these grants are for groups who help the elderly.”