Local fire department deals with spike in emergency calls

Late last Friday afternoon, as most locals transitioned into their Halloween weekends, Dillon Volunteer Fire Department Chief BJ Klose got a fire call out.

The latest of many call outs to DVFD in October to request assistance with an emergency.

“We have had a very busy October,” Klose told the Dillon Tribune of the spate of emergencies DVFD got summoned to address last month.

“Busier even than usual,” said Klose, whose department averages about 120 calls per year, and got nearly a quarter of that typical annual total in the last month alone.

“It wasn’t any one thing—it’s been a combination of everything,” said Klose of the wide variety of potentially hazardous situations DVFD dealt with on behalf of others in October.

“It’s been structure fires. It’s been wildfires. It’s been motor vehicle accidents. It’s been carbon monoxide calls. It’s been just a myriad of everything,” said Klose, who also serves as chief for the vast Fire District #2, which includes all of Beaverhead County and some of the most remote terrain in the country.

The call last Friday afternoon took Klose and some local firefighters to the southern reaches of Fire District #2 to aid with the Sourdough Fire, a blaze in the remote spaces between Dell and Lima fueled by dry conditions and winds whipping through the area.

“It’s still really dry out there. Our little bit of snow earlier this month helped a little, but not much,” said Klose of wildland fire conditions most might expect to be more favorable by this time of year.

“A recent change in weather has quickly diminished any beneficial moisture from recent snowfall,” read the incident overview of the Sourdough Fire put out Monday by the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

“Varying wind speed and direction, along with an increase in activity due to the opening of rifle season just over a week ago, are all factors affecting the current fire situation,” continued the report on the Sourdough Fire, which grew to 8,000 acres over the weekend drawing more than 50 firefighters, who had the wildfire it 75 percent contained by Monday afternoon.

The Sourdough Fire has been far from the only wildfire to recently trouble the area.

“Over the past week, local agency fire crews have had to respond to 10 different wildfires from campfire or warming fires that weren’t properly put out,” stated Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) Dillon Units Fire Management Officer Don Copple of a recent spate of wildfires in an Oct. 31 public service announcement sent out by the DNRC and United States Forest Service (USFS)

“With most of our fire crews laid off, it’s been difficult to respond to the many incidents that we have had this past week,” added Copple of the outof-peak-season wildfire surge that’s placed even more stress on already burdened local firefighting units like DVFD.

Klose worries more wildifires could sear the area in the coming weeks, as more hunters head into the backcountry and camp overnight, building fires to warm themselves and prepare food.

“Hunters need to make sure and put their campfires out and cold to the touch when they are going to be away from camp for an extended period of time and when leaving,” urged Klose.

“We need people to put out their warming fires before just walking away,” agreed Copple in the public service announcement that also urged people to:

· check fire restrictions and weather conditions for where you’ll be travelling before leaving home;

· clear away all dead leaves and other combustibles before building a warming fire, which should never be located next to a stump, beneath overhanging branches, directly on vegetation;

· do not build a fire during high winds; · store firewood a safe distance upwind of your warming fire;

· never leave a fire unattended;

· maintain a bucket of water or dirt, and a shovel nearby to help put out the campfire in the event of emergency or when leaving your campsite;

· make sure the fire is completely out, drowned out by water and cold to the touch with the embers stirred with a shovel;

· “Add more water and dirt and then stir again. Be sure all burned material is extinguished and cooled. Place the back of your hand near the fire to feel for any heat. If it is still warm, continue adding water and dirt and stir again until everything is cool,” continued the public service announcement, which asserted that eight of ten Montana wildfires in 2020 were caused by humans.

“Be careful out there,” added Klose of a caution he hopes those heading into the outdoors to hunt will hear and heed, in addition to those just heading out to drive somewhere during a season of shifting weather conditions that can lead to new hazardous driving conditions around every bend in the road or change in elevation.

“Slow down. It’s that time of year when you think you can still drive 80 miles an hour, but you should slow down,” said Klose, whose department gets called out to every motor vehicle accident to aid with site safety—a duty that can suddenly grow as deadly as a fire.

“We were saddened and cautioned by the incident that took place recently over by Columbus,” said Klose of an accident two weeks ago in which a passing pickup truck allegedly hit and killed a pair of tow truck drivers helping at the scene of a previous vehicle accident on Interstate 90.

“When you come up to accident scene, please slow down, please. We’re standing out there trying to help, and some people just speed past without slowing down. They can easily lose control, and then we have an accident on top of the other accident,” said Klose, whose department aids in protecting ambulance crews and accident victims, as well as in victim extractions from wrecks—and, when necessary, hazardous waste cleanup—at vehicle accidents.

“It should just remind everybody, you can’t always tell what’s ahead of you. Take that extra 30 seconds so everybody can get back home safely.”

People can take some simple measures to stay safe back home during a time of year when home fires and certain other home hazard incidents tend to spike, said Klose.

“Check your chimneys if you’’re burming wood and have your furnaces serviced,” urged Klose.

“Everybody needs to check their smoke detectors, check their carbon monoxide detectors— make sure everything is operational,” said Klose, before alluding to one of the simplest yet often overlooked home safety measure people can take to protect themselves from fires.

“Shut your bedroom doors when you go to bed at night,” said Klose, who also urged people to develop and practice escape plans that can be followed in the event of a home fire. And people need to not try to rescue their pets in those situations, said the fire chief.

“Fires will scare the heck out of a dog or cat, and some will just try to hide. So, don’t go looking for them. I don’t want to sound heartless, but you shouldn’t risk your own life to save your pet,” added Klose, who said people should also resist the urge to run into someone else’s home to help during a fire.

“If you get to a house and there is smoke rolling out everywhere, don’t rush in and try to be a hero. We don’t want to have to try to rescue two people,” said Klose.

“Plus, when you open their door, you give that fire a big ol’ gulp of air,” added Klose of an addition of oxygen that can cause a structure fire to surge as if a bucket of gasoline got tossed onto it.

“So, with a structure fire, please stay back. I know people want to go in and help, but you will just add to the confusion. If we need your help or have a question on where gas meter is or whose vehicle should be at the house, we will find you. But please don’t come up and try to get into middle of the situation,” said Klose, who had to deal with an uncommon number of emergency situations in October, following his permanent promotion to fire chief in September.

“Everybody has been telling us they have not heard the alarm go off so much before I became chief. I sure hope it slows down,” said Klose.

“Everybody is just testing out the new chief,” cracked Councilperson Dan Nye.

“Call it a trial by fire.”

Sourdough Fire burns nearly 6,000 acres as of Tuesday morning

Fire crews continue conducting burnout operations and securing the perimeter today on the Sourdough Fire, which is now 75 percent contained and approximately 5,811 acres. The decrease in acreage is due to crews having the opportunity to do accurate mapping as the fire increased in containment.

Including the Sourdough Fire, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) fire personnel and dispatchers are responding to five fires within the forest currently. A recent change in weather has dried quickly diminished any beneficial moisture from recent snowfall. Varying wind speed and direction, along with an increase in activity due to the opening of rifle season just over a week ago, are all factors affecting the current fire situation.

The Sourdough Fire was first reported on Oct. 30. It started at the head of Medicine Lodge and winds took it east towards Sheep Creek drainages.

Many BDNF fire crews recently arrived back from assisting fire fighting efforts throughout the nation and are now working hard on fire suppression and containment efforts in several places within the forest as we enter November. Earlier last week, many BDNF personnel reported finding abandoned, active campfires and BDNF is asking the public to be especially conscious of making sure campfires are completely extinguished as they enjoy public lands.

No structures are currently threatened, and no closures are in place at this time. Local landowners have been instrumental in supporting fire crews and facilitating a rapid response to mitigate potential threats and assist Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For further information and questions, please contact the Dillon Ranger District at (406) 683-3900.

BDNF press release